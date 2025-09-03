Brown & Brown, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Steve Hearn to lead all operations outside of North America

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) announced today that Chief Operating Officer Steve Hearn will lead all operations outside of North America across both the Retail and Specialty Distribution segments, effective immediately.

“Steve brings extensive experience and deep relationships in the global market. Tapping him to lead operations beyond our North American footprint will enable our ability to leverage robust global capabilities, drive continued growth, further invest in the global marketplace and strengthen our position as an industry leader worldwide,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to Steve’s continued leadership and the value he will provide for our current and future teammates, customers, carrier partners and shareholders around the world.”

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

