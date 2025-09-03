Climb Channel Solutions Announces North American Distribution Partnership with Forcepoint to Deliver Data Security Everywhere

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announces North American Distribution Partnership with Forcepoint, a global data security leader.

Forcepoint helps organizations know what data matters, adapt security as risk changes and protect sensitive information at scale. The company’s AI-native, unified data security platform extends visibility and control across every channel to protect information automatically, enabling secure AI adoption with confidence. This strategic alliance brings together Climb’s extensive channel expertise with Forcepoint’s intelligent, adaptive-data security solutions, trusted by governments and enterprises worldwide. By simplifying data security everywhere, Forcepoint’s self-aware platform uniquely discovers and classifies sensitive dataacross users, data, clouds, SaaS apps, email, and AI tools. Customers and partners can apply a single policy framework and use AI-powered, risk-adaptive controls to protect information automatically—empowering organizations to safeguard critical assets, enable secure GenAI adoption, and stay ahead in an increasingly complex digital landscape..

“In today’s AI-driven era, data security must be more self-aware to close the gap between visibility and control—it’s no longer enough to see and classify risk, said Tim Puccio, Vice President of Global Channels, Forcepoint. “Organizations need protection that knows what data they have, adapts instantly when risk change, and safeguards it automatically, everywhere work happens. Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions, known for its velocity and partner commitment, allows us to bring that capability to more resellers and customers across North America.”

“Forcepoint is a recognized leader in AI-native data security, and this partnership represents a powerful opportunity to expand access to their trusted solutions across North America,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Their focus on safeguarding data through behavior-driven intelligence aligns with the evolving needs of today’s enterprises. We’re excited to bring this level of innovation to our partners and help them deliver smarter, more adaptive security outcomes.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com