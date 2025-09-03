Amplify ETFs Declares August Income Distributions for Bitcoin Option Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces August income distribution for its Bitcoin* option income ETFs, BITY and BAGY.

ETF Name Ticker Distribution

Rate1 Amount per

Share Distribution

Frequency 30 Day

SEC

Yield1 Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF BAGY 31.67% $1.38700 Monthly 3.55% Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF BITY 25.17% $1.12460 Monthly 2.59%



Distributions as of 8/31/25 included an estimated return of capital: BAGY 92%, BITY 92%. The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund’s website at AmplifyETFs.com.

Learn more:

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $13.6 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

1Distribution Rate is the normalized current distribution (annualized) over NAV per share. 30-Day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for fairer comparisons among bond funds. It is based on the most recent month end. This figure reflects the income earned from dividends — excluding option income — during the period after deducting the Fund’s expenses for the period.

*The Funds do not invest directly in bitcoin. Bitcoin ETPs are exchange-traded investment products not registered under the 1940 Act that seek to generally match the performance of the price of Bitcoin, and trade intra-day on a national securities exchange.

BITY, formerly Amplify Bitcoin 24% Premium Income ETF. There is no guarantee that BITY will achieve the Target Option Premium in any given year. If the NAV of the Fund remains level or decreases during any one-year period, the annualized premium generated by the Fund may be significantly less than the Target Option Premium for that time period.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and their performance reflects the investment decisions the Adviser makes for the Funds.

The Funds face risks by investing in Bitcoin through the Bitcoin ETP and Bitcoin ETP Options, as bitcoin is a new and highly speculative investment. The market for bitcoin is volatile and subject to rapid changes, regulatory actions, and numerous challenges to widespread adoption. Issues such as slow transaction processing, variable fees, and price volatility further increase these risks.

There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including bitcoin, and their markets. Trading in shares of a Bitcoin ETP on U.S. securities exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of an exchange, make trading in shares of the Bitcoin ETP inadvisable.

Option contract prices are volatile and affected by changes in the underlying asset’s value, interest or currency rates, and expected volatility, all of which are influenced by political, fiscal, and monetary policies. The Funds may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.

With covered call risk, the Funds might miss out on profits if the security’s value rises above the option’s premium and strike price while still facing potential losses if the value declines. With covered put risk, significant stock price increases can lead to substantial losses on your short position. The premium provides some income but may not fully offset the loss if the stock rallies unexpectedly.

The Funds currently expect to make distributions on a monthly basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Funds. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Funds.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.