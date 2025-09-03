Koryx Copper Drills Widest Historic Continuous High-Grade Zone

110M @ 0.70% CU (TRUE WIDTHS UNKNOWN)

EPL 3140 LICENSE RENEWAL

SUBMISSION OF MINING LICENSE APPLICATION

AT THE HAIB COPPER PROJECT, SOUTHERN NAMIBIA

Highlights

Drillhole HM90 intersects 110m @ 0.70% Cu (0 to 110m), incl. 36m @ 1.42% Cu (28 to 64m) within a wider envelope of 417m @ 0.33% Cu.

This represents the widest continuous high-grade zone (>1% Cu) encountered at Haib to date.

HM90 results are located 60m from previously reported HM06 (90m at 0.60% Cu, including 36m at 0.88% Cu – open at depth) indicating a robust area of high-grade mineralisation at surface in the Target 2 area.

Namibia’s Ministry of Mines approves the renewal application for Exclusive Prospecting License 3140 (EPL 3140). This EPL underlies the Haib project and renewal of this license is testament to the Koryx team’s execution track record in Namibia.

Mining Licence (“ML”) application for the Haib project submitted to Namibia’s Ministry of Mines, thereby further securing the mineral rights tenure of the Haib project.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce assay results from drill hole HM90 received as part of the Phase 3 drill program for its 2025 exploration and an update on the status of its mineral right tenure on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia.

Haib is an advanced-stage copper/molybdenum/gold project that is envisaged to produce a copper concentrate via a conventional crushing/milling/flotation metallurgical process, with the potential for additional copper production via heap leaching.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO, commented: "I am very pleased by two unrelated but equally significant developments at the Haib project. The first one is a very significant, high-grade drill result in drill hole HM90, and the second one is the approval of our EPL renewal application for another 2 years, in conjunction with the submission of our mining license application.

On the first one: Drill hole HM90 was drilled to target the east-west structures related to breccias and shear zones in the Volstruis river area of Target 2 and intersected 0.70% Cu from surface to a depth of over 110m including 36m at 1.42% Cu. This is very significant in proving the ability of the Haib deposit to produce such high grades, but also to demonstrate the continuity of these structures along strike and their much higher grade. Given the support provided by some neighboring high-grade holes (and still open at depth), this area is opening up as a compellingly prospective target with the potential for near surface, high grade and low-strip starter pit development along these east-west trending structures.

On the second one: We are very pleased with the approval of our renewal application for Exclusive Prospecting License (EPL) 3140. As a management team with a proud track record in Namibia, we go to great lengths to deliver on our promises, and the renewal of EPL3140 provides us with an opportunity to further de-risk the project as we advance the project towards the next critical permitting steps, namely obtaining the environmental and mining permits over the next year.”

Figure 1: Plan view indicating the location of HM90 relative to HM06 (previously reported) in the Target 2 area

Figure 2. Long section looking northeast showing the position of HM90 intersection depths relative to the model for Cu mineralization. True widths are unknown.

Discussion of Drill Results

Target 2 Results

HM90 was drilled on the eastern margin of Target 2, just north of the Volstruis River, to reduce the sample spacing and better define the eastern extent of mineralisation. The 419m hole returned an average grade of 0.33% Cu, including a high-grade 110m zone from surface grading 0.70% Cu. Below this, the remainder of the hole averaged 0.20% Cu. Within the upper high-grade interval, a contiguous 36m section of breccias averaged 1.42% Cu, with a peak grade of 3% Cu. Mineralisation is almost entirely chalcopyrite, and this intercept represents the widest continuous high-grade zone (>1% Cu) encountered to date at Haib.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t)



HM90







Entire Hole 0 417 417 0.33 0.007 0.009 Main 0 110 110 0.70 0.004 0.014 Including 28 64 36 1.42 0.006 0.023 Main 236 262 26 0.30 0.018 0.008