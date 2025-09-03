Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 16.42 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring and AI-Powered Healthcare – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global vital signs monitoring devices market was valued at USD 8.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.42 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market, which accounted for nearly 38% of the global share, was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.98%.

This growth is propelled by rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and respiratory disorders, combined with the increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transition to connected health, and healthcare providers now rely on vital signs devices including blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and multi-parameter monitors to deliver data-driven care both inside and outside clinical settings.





Get Free Sample Report of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7182

Market Overview

Vital signs monitoring devices are indispensable tools for continuously measuring critical physiological parameters such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and temperature. They form the backbone of patient monitoring in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and increasingly, in home healthcare settings.

In the U.S., hospitals are prioritizing telemetry-enabled monitoring systems to reduce nurse workload and enhance patient safety, while homecare providers are equipping patients with connected devices that transmit real-time data to physicians. Integration with AI-driven analytics and electronic health records (EHR) platforms is enabling clinicians to detect deterioration earlier, supporting better outcomes and reducing hospital readmission rates.

Major Companies in the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Include

GE HealthCare

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Masimo

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

Hillrom

Drägerwerk

Smiths Medical

Contec Medical Systems

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Blood pressure monitors made up 47.28% of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market in 2024. This was because more people were getting high blood pressure, the population was getting older, and people were becoming more health-conscious.

Fingertip pulse oximeters are expected to increase the fastest due to respiratory problems, COVID-19-related demand, and characteristics including portability, convenience of use, and the ability to connect to smartphones and Bluetooth for home and remote monitoring.

By End-use

In 2024, hospitals led the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market with a 36.12% share, driven by high patient volumes, continuous monitoring needs, and advanced infrastructure. The home healthcare segment shows strong growth potential, supported by remote monitoring, wearable technologies, an ageing population, and patient-centered care, enabling convenient, cost-effective management of chronic illnesses outside hospital settings.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

In 2024, North America dominated the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market with a 42.2% share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high device usage, chronic disease prevalence, and supportive government policies. Growing adoption of remote patient monitoring and telehealth further boosts demand. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow fastest at a 10.3% CAGR, supported by rising income, ageing populations, digital health investments, smartphone and wearable adoption, and increasing chronic disease prevalence, creating significant opportunities for market expansion.

Need Any Customization Research on Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7182

Recent News:

Masimo launched Radius VSM in late 2024, a wearable vital signs monitor with wireless connectivity for hospital and home use.

Philips partnered with U.S. health systems in early 2025 to deploy remote patient monitoring platforms integrated with hospital EHR systems.

GE HealthCare introduced a new AI-powered algorithm in 2024 to detect early patient deterioration, reducing code blue events.

Medtronic expanded its VitalSync platform to include real-time respiratory rate monitoring, supporting post-operative recovery programs.

Nihon Kohden released an upgraded portable monitor line in late 2024 designed for field hospitals and emergency medical teams.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Over 65% of U.S. hospitals now use connected monitoring systems, up from 48% in 2020.

Remote patient monitoring adoption is projected to grow 250% by 2030, driven by Medicare reimbursement expansion.

Multi-parameter monitors represent 33% of global revenue and remain the preferred solution for critical care settings.

Average cost per patient monitoring episode has dropped by 15% in the last five years due to increased use of wireless and wearable devices.

Integration with AI platforms is expected to cut false alarms by up to 40%, improving clinical workflow efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Pricing and cost structure metrics – helps you analyze device procurement costs, maintenance expenses, and subscription-based monitoring services to assess affordability and adoption.

helps you analyze device procurement costs, maintenance expenses, and subscription-based monitoring services to assess affordability and adoption. Regulatory and compliance benchmarks – helps you understand regional mandates on patient safety, device certification, and data privacy compliance driving market adoption.

helps you understand regional mandates on patient safety, device certification, and data privacy compliance driving market adoption. Deployment and application metrics – helps you evaluate adoption across hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and remote patient monitoring settings.

helps you evaluate adoption across hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and remote patient monitoring settings. Technological advancement metrics – helps you track innovations in wireless monitoring, wearable integration, ai-driven analytics, and real-time connectivity.

helps you track innovations in wireless monitoring, wearable integration, ai-driven analytics, and real-time connectivity. Sustainability and operational efficiency metrics – helps measure improved patient outcomes, reduced hospital readmissions, and efficiency gains in healthcare workflows.

helps measure improved patient outcomes, reduced hospital readmissions, and efficiency gains in healthcare workflows. Healthcare spending benchmarks – helps you assess the impact of government and private investments in digital health and remote patient monitoring solutions.

helps you assess the impact of government and private investments in digital health and remote patient monitoring solutions. Competitive landscape – helps you gauge the market positioning, product portfolios, and strategic collaborations of leading vital signs monitoring device manufacturers.

Buy the Full Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7182

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.37% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Other Vital Sign Monitors)



• By End-use (Hospitals, Physician’s Office, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers, Emergency Care Centers, Other Healthcare Settings) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Access Complete Report Details of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market-7182

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.