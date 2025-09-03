BriteCore Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Market Expansion

San Mateo, CA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading provider of cloud-native policy administration software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers and MGAs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jed Coiteux as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting directly to CEO Ray Villeneuve, Jed will oversee BriteCore’s revenue strategy, driving growth, market expansion, and customer value delivery.

BriteCore has experienced rapidly growing momentum in recent years—being named a Top 25 InsurTech company and closing key partnerships to help insurers modernize their core insurance systems. Jed's appointment builds on this success and positions the company to accelerate its mission: enabling mid-sized P&C carriers, mutual insurers, and MGAs to operate more efficiently and compete boldly.

“Jed’s proven track record of building high-performing revenue organizations and delivering exceptional growth makes him a key addition to our leadership team,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “His expertise in SaaS go-to-market strategy and his customer-first mindset align perfectly with BriteCore’s vision of enabling P&C insurers to modernize, grow, and compete effectively. We’re excited for the contributions he’ll bring as we continue scaling our business and delivering innovation to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join BriteCore and partner with a talented team that is transforming the insurance technology landscape,” said Jed Coiteux. “BriteCore’s modern, cloud-native platform and strong customer relationships set the foundation for growth. I look forward to helping our customers achieve their goals and advancing BriteCore’s mission to empower P&C insurers with innovative, flexible solutions.”

Jed joins BriteCore from his most recent role at Litera, where he was known for consistently delivering growth through consultative selling and strategic client engagement. He is widely recognized within SaaS circles as a leader who prioritizes understanding business fundamentals and building trust-based customer relationships.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.