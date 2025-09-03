Satellogic Signs Exclusive Seven-Figure Agreement with Suhora to Expand Earth Observation Data Services in India

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc . (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data, today announced it has entered into a strategic, multi-year partnership with Suhora, a leading provider of dual-use ISR technologies. The agreement, a seven-figure deal, grants Suhora exclusive rights to provide Satellogic’s data and services in India and Nepal, significantly expanding market access to high-resolution satellite imagery in the region.

This deepening partnership is set to empower a wide range of applications across India by providing unprecedented access to high-frequency, high-resolution geospatial data. The collaboration will deliver cost-effective, low latency access to satellite data, featuring the highest capacity available. This powerful combination will enable government and commercial users to address some of the nation's most pressing challenges with timely and actionable insights.

Through this partnership, Satellogic's advanced satellite constellation will offer critical geospatial intelligence to address environmental challenges and serve broader national interest. This includes more efficient urban and infrastructure development, improved management of natural resources, enhanced sectoral operations, robust disaster response and climate change mitigation and other strategic applications. Suhora will leverage its in-country expertise to deliver these powerful capabilities, tailored to the specific needs of the Indian market.

“We are thrilled to announce Suhora as our new strategic partner and to solidify our commitment to the Indian market with this exclusive agreement,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO & Co-Founder of Satellogic. “India is a dynamic and vital hub of innovation, and there is immense potential for Earth Observation data to drive progress. This agreement will help democratize access to critical geospatial insights, providing cost-effective, high-capacity data access to help solve significant national challenges, from security to sustainability. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Suhora.”

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets for space technology and its applications. While EO data adoption has so far been centered around a limited set of use cases, Satellogic’s accessible and cost-effective data products now open the door to a much wider spectrum of applications that Indian users can fully leverage,” said Krishanu Acharya, CEO, Suhora.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers. Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value . With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

About Suhora

Suhora Technologies is an Indian company pioneering dual-use space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions. By fusing cutting-edge satellite imagery with advanced AI-driven analytics, Suhora transforms near real-time Earth Observation (EO) data into mission-ready intelligence. Its platforms empower defence forces with tactical situational awareness, support disaster agencies in rapid response, and enable commercial sectors to optimize operations and manage risks. Founded in 2018 by Krishanu Acharya (CEO), Amit Kumar (COO), and Rupesh Kumar (CTO), Suhora is building India’s full-stack ISR backbone for both national security and global challenges.

Learn more at: https://www.suhora.com

