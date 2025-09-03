K12 Robotics League Opens Nationwide Registration for 2025–26 Season

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online K–12 education, today announced the launch of the 2025–26 K12 Robotics League season. Open to students nationwide in grades 4 through 12, the competition offers an opportunity for students of all experience levels to build skills in coding, engineering, and collaborative problem-solving.

Students may register as individuals, form teams independently, or participate through their school or after-school club. Registration opens Tuesday, September 3, 2025, and will remain open through Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Now entering its fourth year, the K12 Robotics League has engaged hundreds of students from across the country in rigorous, grade-level competitions and culminates in a national in-person championship each summer. All participants receive access to practice tools, competition rules, and guided resources to support their success, including instructor training and weekly live help sessions. A full registration guide and resources for first-time participants are available at https://enrichment.k12.com/robotics-competition/.

Key Dates:

Registration Opens: September 3, 2025

Competition Season Begins: January 2026

National Finals: Spring 2026

National Championship: June 2026

Eligibility

All U.S. students in grades 4–12

Individual students, school-based teams, or after-school groups

No robotics experience required.

For more information or to register, visit: https://enrichment.k12.com/robotics-competition.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.