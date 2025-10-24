K12 Wins Two Silver Medals at 2025 International Serious Play Awards

RESTON, VA, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online learning for 25 years, has earned two Silver Medals from the International Serious Play Awards for its educational games, K12 ELA Village and K12 Coordinate Islands world for Minecraft Education. These student-centric games support interactive learning in English Language Arts and math according to grade-specific learning objectives.

Having served more than three million students nationwide, K12 helps students access high-quality education from home. K12’s award-winning curriculum integrates interactive games and learning environments that turn traditional lessons into hands-on experiences.

The K12 ELA Village immerses students in Grades 2-5 in a digital world built around the Science of Reading principles. Students strengthen core skills in grammar, vocabulary, syntax and reading comprehension with native reading quests and a suite of mini-games such as Grammar Glider, Tower of Tense, English Escape and the ELA Village quests.

K12 Coordinate Islands world for Minecraft Education transforms graphing lessons into an adventure across four themed islands. Grade 5 students navigate coordinate planes, graph points, and interpret ordered pairs to collect keys and unlock new worlds. By combining traditional Minecraft gameplay with educational puzzles, students master foundational math concepts through exploration.

Through technology-enabled, standards-aligned gameplay, K12 is revolutionizing how students engage with core subjects, transforming learning from passive study into active discovery.

Learn more about K12 ELA Village and K12 Coordinate Islands world for Minecraft Education at https://www.k12.com/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.