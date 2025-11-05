K12 Opens 2026 Innovation Challenge to Inspire the Next Generation of Problem Solvers

RESTON, VA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online K-12 education for 25 years, today announced the launch of the 2026 K12 Innovation Challenge, a competition encouraging problem-solving, creativity and innovation among middle and high school students.

Open to all U.S. students in grades 6 through 12, the Innovation Challenge invites participants to pitch original solutions to real-world problems. Modeled after entrepreneurial showcases like Shark Tank, the competition challenges students to develop and present solutions that combine creativity with practical impact. The entry period opens November 5, 2025, and runs through February 9, 2026.

Now in its fifth year, the K12 Innovation Challenge provides a platform for students to showcase their ingenuity across three themed categories:

Challenge Categories:

1. Tomorrow’s Classroom: Reimagining learning environments

2. Student Life Hacks: Solving everyday student challenges

3. Gamify It!: Using game-based thinking to enhance learning

Key Dates: · Entry Period: November 5, 2025 – February 9, 2026

· Virtual Semi-Finals: March 2026

· National Finals: June 2026

Eligibility:

· All U.S. students in grades 6–12

· Individual or team entries (up to three students)

· No prior experience required

Prizes: · National Champions: Up to $500 per team member

· People’s Choice Winners: Up to $150 per team member

· Mentorship and internship opportunities provided by Tallo

For full competition details and to enter, visit https://enrichment.k12.com/innovation-challenge.

About K12: For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.