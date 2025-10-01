K12 Wins 2025 Tech & Learning Award for Excellence in Social Learning

RESTON, VA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a national leader in online learning for 25 years, has been named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for its innovative virtual campus, K12 Zone. A key part of the K12 experience, K12 Zone creates community through virtual field trips, clubs, competitions, and other activities that bring campus life online.

K12 serves more than three million students nationwide, helping students access high-quality education from home. Through its network of public and private online schools and programs, K12 combines academic rigor with flexibility, empowering students to learn at their own pace and in ways that work best for them.

A key part of our student experience is the K12 Zone, an innovative virtual campus that offers a vibrant social life and sense of community while learning from home. This gamified environment replicates and enhances campus life, encouraging students to build friendships and school spirit by participating in activities like virtual field trips, talent competitions, games, clubs, and more.

By combining learning, socialization and play in one safe environment, the K12 Zone

redefines effective online teaching and learning, fostering social and academic success. Last school year alone, nearly 79,000 students interacted in the K12 Zone across K-12, exchanging over 16 million messages. Teachers report stronger attendance, higher participation, and improved engagement because lessons feel fun, interactive, and personalized.

For more information about the K12 Zone, visit k12.com/k12-zone/.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.