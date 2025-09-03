NUMERATOR LAUNCHES VERIFIED VOICES IN GERMANY

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a global data and technology company, today announced the launch of its on-demand research platform, Verified Voices, in Germany. Verified Voices uses receipt-verified, omnichannel purchase data to power an on-demand platform where manufacturers and retailers can launch DIY surveys targeting German consumers of their brands and competitors’ brands, often completing surveys within 24-48 hours. After entering the market in May 2025, Numerator’s German panel has reached 35,000 monthly active users and captured more than 2 million receipts—enabling brands to survey verified buyers with speed and precision.

Unlike traditional research panels that rely on professional survey-takers and self-reported recall, Numerator’s panel is composed of real consumers who opt in through a gamified mobile app experience. These panelists share their purchase data by submitting receipts from all retail channels, including grocery, mass, and e-commerce. They also provide detailed demographic and psychographic information, resulting in rich profiles with over 140 demographic and more than 320 psychographic attributes. By combining verified shopping behavior with deep consumer context, the platform enables brands to target surveys with greater precision. This allows them to reach the right audience at the right time and uncover insights that are more relevant, actionable, and grounded in real-world behavior.

"For too long, research has relied on costly, time-consuming screeners that place the burden on consumers to recall their past purchases. In today’s dynamic marketplace, where product choices are vast and constantly evolving, that approach is no longer good enough. We’re offering a smarter solution, one that enables brands to engage directly with verified buyers, eliminate the need for traditional screeners, and focus on the insights that truly drive their business forward," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “With this launch, we’re reimagining what’s possible in consumer research, making it faster, more precise, and grounded in real-world purchase decisions.”

Numerator’s expansion into Germany marks a major milestone in its global growth and underscores its commitment to transforming how brands understand modern consumers by making research faster, smarter, and more closely aligned with real behavior.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.