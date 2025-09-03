Smart Pole Market Size to Surpass USD 46.02 Billion by 2032, with CAGR of 17.85% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pole Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Pole Market size was valued at USD 12.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.02 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.85% over 2025-2032.”

Smart Poles is Boosting the Digital Inclusion and Urban Modernization

The Smart Pole market is rapidly expanding as cities and rural areas adopt multifunctional poles integrating LED lighting, surveillance, environmental sensors, public Wi-Fi, 5G, and EV charging. Rising investments in smart city infrastructure, government-led modernization programs, and widespread IoT adoption are driving growth, particularly in densely populated urban areas. In rural regions, smart poles help bridge the digital divide by providing broadband access, supporting telehealth, remote education, and digital equity initiatives. The U.S. market, valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2032, growing at 18.54% CAGR. Public-private partnerships, energy-efficient designs, modular upgrades, and solar-powered solutions further accelerate adoption, positioning smart poles as critical components of connected, sustainable urban ecosystems.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cree Inc.

Eaton

Echelon

General Electric (GE)

Siemens

Signify Holding

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Telensa

Wipro Limited

Zumtobel Group

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Osram Licht AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

Acuity Brands

Landis+Gyr

Itron Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Smart Pole Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 46.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.85% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component(Hardware, Software and Service)

• By Hardware(Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket & Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller and Others)

• By Installation Type(New Installation and Retrofit Installation)

• By Application(Highways & Roadways, Public Places and Railways & Harbors)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

In 2024, the hardware segment dominated the personal Smart Pole market with a 60% share, driven by demand for smart lighting, sensors, cameras, and pole-mounted devices essential for smart city deployments. Investments in durable, weather-proof materials and integrated platforms, along with 5G and IoT network expansion, further boosted hardware adoption.

Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 19.23% due to the increasing number of installations, system integration, remote monitoring, cybersecurity services, and data analytics. Subscription-based and predictive maintenance models are emerging, further offering municipalities with scalable and cost-effective solutions for efficient and connected urban operations.

By Hardware

In 2024, the Controller segment led the personal Smart Pole market with a 37% share, coordinating sensors, lighting, cameras, and communication modules for efficient, autonomous operations.

From 2025–2032, Communication Devices are expected to grow fastest at a 27.42% CAGR, driven by 5G, Wi-Fi, and V2X adoption for real-time data, remote monitoring, and seamless connectivity across smart city infrastructure.

By Installation Type

In 2024, the Retrofit Installation segment led the personal Smart Pole market with a 60% share, driven by cost-effective upgrades of existing streetlights with LEDs, sensors, and communication modules.

From 2025–2032, New Installation is expected to grow fastest at an 18.9% CAGR, fueled by smart city expansions deploying fully integrated poles with 5G, AI sensors, and renewable energy for scalable urban infrastructure.

By Application

In 2024, the Public Places segment led the personal Smart Pole market with a 54% share, driven by deployments in parks, plazas, and pedestrian areas for surveillance, energy-efficient lighting, and public Wi-Fi.

From 2025–2032, Highways & Roadways are expected to grow fastest at a 21.02% CAGR, fueled by smart transportation investments, adaptive lighting, vehicle-infrastructure communication, and IoT-enabled road safety and traffic management initiatives.

Smart Pole Market Insights Across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM, and MEA

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the Smart Pole market with a 44% revenue share, driven by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and government support across China, India, Japan, and South Korea, alongside strong demand for energy-efficient lighting, surveillance, and 5G connectivity.

North America is expected to grow fastest during 2025–2032 at a 19.69% CAGR, fueled by smart city modernization, 5G deployment, energy-efficient infrastructure, AI integration, and sustainability initiatives. Europe is emerging as a key market with investments in LED lighting, IoT, 5G, traffic management, and regulatory support for green technologies. LATAM and MEA show steady growth through urbanization, public safety enhancements, IoT adoption, and public-private partnerships, reinforcing smart poles as central to digital urban transformation.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Eaton is investing USD340M to expand U.S. transformer production amid rising demand from utilities and data centers, with operations set to begin in 2027.The move is part of over USD1B in North American manufacturing investments since 2023, including facility upgrades and workforce development.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Smart Pole Market:

Material & Structural Innovation Metrics – tracks adoption of modular pole sections, composite vs steel usage, thermal dissipation efficiency, and ip-rated enclosures to optimize durability and deployment speed.

Sensor & Iot Integration Levels – measures average number of embedded sensors per pole, adoption of AI-based adaptive lighting, and edge ai firmware for traffic and pedestrian analytics.

Firmware & System Optimization – evaluates ota firmware update effectiveness, configuration cycle time, update frequency, and overall system reliability.

Installation Type Penetration – highlights deployment share across highways, public transit hubs, campuses, and commercial zones, including multifunctional poles with ev charging, public wi-fi, and surveillance.

Energy & Performance Benchmarks – assesses performance-per-watt improvements in led lighting with smart dimming vs legacy systems.

Operational Reliability Lifespan – evaluates pole durability under urban stressors, such as dust, heat, vibration, and extreme weather conditions.

Technological Adoption Rate – identifies regions and segments with high or low penetration of smart pole technologies, indicating investment opportunities.

Competitive Landscape – analyzes key player strength, market share, product offerings, and recent innovations driving growth in smart pole deployment.

