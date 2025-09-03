Thrive Launches Managed AI Services to Help Businesses Succeed with AI

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its Managed AI services, a new offering that provides mid-market businesses with a dedicated team of experts to help build their AI strategy and implement it at scale, including secure private GenAI Services coupled with data and AI Assessment tools.

While IT leaders are highly concerned about utilizing AI in business operations, most don’t know where to start or how to keep it secure. According to Gartner, more than 60% of CIOs say AI is part of their innovation plan, yet fewer than half feel the organization can manage its risks. To support these businesses, Thrive’s Managed AI services offer tailored solutions for every stage of AI adoption. Through a thoughtful, customer-first process, Thrive experts will help clients understand their data-readiness for AI, define goals, create clear AI use cases and identify the solutions and processes needed to meet those goals, as well as implement, manage and maintain AI systems going forward.

“Many businesses recognize the necessity of adopting AI to remain competitive, yet numerous mid-sized companies struggle with where to begin or lack the resources to implement this technology strategically and securely," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. "At Thrive, we are committed to ensuring our customers are not left behind, understanding that AI can significantly impact their business. Developing our Managed AI Services offering was a strategic decision and investment, enabling our customers to receive the support they need to lead in adoption while benefiting from the exceptional service and substantial ROI they expect from Thrive."

Leaning into its highly consultative approach and high-touch customer experience, Thrive’s Managed AI services support businesses across the entire AI adoption journey – from development to deployment. Key features of this new offering include:

Use Case Identification: AI can apply to many tasks, and too often, businesses fail to see ROI due to loosely defined use cases that don’t support the business or have well-defined goals attached to them. Through careful discussions about their business and industry, Thrive will coach customers in identifying the best use cases to drive the most impact.

Data Assessment: Thrive ensures that organizations have the right data infrastructure and quality to support AI initiatives.

Security Implementation: Thrive has long been a leader in providing NextGen cybersecurity services. With its deep market intelligence and 24x7x365 monitoring, Thrive is bringing its security industry leadership to its Manage AI Services, ensuring data is protected and well-governed, and AI is protected from bad actors.

AI Policy & Governance: Informed on the latest compliance requirements and based on industry best practices, Thrive's team of experts will work with customers to determine how, when, and where AI is used within their business and ensure everyone follows the policy.

Employee Training: Thrive's Managed AI experts will train employees on how to use the tools at their disposal, the pre-determined use cases the business has agreed to, and policies and best practices to ensure they are being as productive as possible, without putting the business at risk.



“From getting data sources organized and ready to ensuring the cloud capabilities are in place and optimized, there is so much technical prep that has to be done to ensure a business is ready to deploy AI and use it successfully,” said Michael Gray, Chief Technology Officer at Thrive. “That’s why Thrive has gone out of its way to build a team of AI experts completely dedicated to just this practice. From data readiness to customization to deployment, Thrive’s Managed AI services support businesses in the entire adoption process.”

Thrive currently manages Copilot implementations for various customers across industries to help them boost efficiency and productivity. With the new Managed AI services, Thrive is expanding to build personalized, private AI for its customers, reducing the risk of employees inputting sensitive materials into public models. As AI continues to evolve and adoption among Thrive’s user base continues to grow, Thrive will also manage workflows to ensure all AI tools are working efficiently and as intended, as well as take on vertical model development to provide accurate and industry-specific outputs.

