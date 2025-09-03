One in Five Workers at DP World’s Port of Posorja Are Women, Advancing Gender Equality in Maritime Sector

POSORJA, Ecuador, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one in five employees at DP World’s terminal at the Port of Posorja are women — well above global industry averages — reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing gender equality in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Since opening in 2019, women at the port have taken on roles across operations, engineering, administration, and leadership. With continued investment and expansion, the number of women in the workforce is expected to grow further. The milestone also reflects DP World’s broader focus on employee empowerment as well as its efforts to strengthen local communities, with half of its workforce hired from nearby areas such as Posorja, El Morro, Playas, and Puná.

During its construction phase, the port created nearly 10,000 jobs and today sustains nearly 800 direct positions. Recognized as one of the 10 Best Companies to Work For in Ecuador by Great Place to Work®, DP World continues to invest in creating opportunities and career pathways.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Perú, said: “DP World has redefined what’s possible for Ecuador’s maritime sector at the Port of Posorja. Beyond building a world-class gateway for trade, we are building opportunities for people. Ensuring more women have access to meaningful careers in logistics is part of how we create long-term growth and impact for Ecuador and the region.”

In just six years, the port has handled more than 3 million TEUs and serviced over 1,500 vessels, quickly becoming Ecuador’s leading container terminal. Developed through a 100% private investment of approximately $500 million, DP World now commands the largest share of Ecuador’s containerized cargo market. In 2024, the port handled a record-breaking 955,728 TEUs, representing 87% growth compared to 2023. The World Bank ranks Posorja as the third most efficient port in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 37th globally in its Container Port Performance Index.

DP World is also driving environmental and social impact. The company has planted 250,000 mangroves across 105 hectares in Guayaquil (El Morro and Puná), supporting ecosystem restoration and sustainable resource use. In partnership with ESPOL University, DP World has also launched training and employment programs to build skills and opportunities for the local workforce.

Looking ahead, DP World is expanding Posorja’s quay to 700 meters, enabling the simultaneous handling of two post-Panamax vessels. The upgrade will significantly increase capacity and strengthen Ecuador’s global competitiveness.

“As we invest in Posorja’s future, our focus remains on combining operational excellence with opportunities for people and communities,” Merino added. “That balance is what makes this terminal a model for sustainable growth.”

As DP World celebrates six years of operations in Posorja, the company remains focused on advancing trade, strengthening connectivity, and supporting Ecuador’s long-term economic development for decades to come.

