New Documentary Film Showcases the Story of Bruce White’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Merrillville, Indiana, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Z2 Productions, One World Digital, LLC, and White Lodging are proud to announce the debut of Bruce: Begin with the End in Mind, a powerful new documentary film chronicling the life of Bruce White, the founder of White Lodging, and the entrepreneurial journey that transformed a single hotel opportunity in Northwest Indiana into what Bill Marriott, Jr. called one of Marriott’s most trusted partners.

Narrated by acclaimed television host Mike Rowe, the film highlights the stories and lessons introduced in the recently published biography, Hospitalitarian: Bruce White’s Legacy.

The 40-minute film can be accessed at no cost and with no subscription on White Lodging’s website (https://www.whitelodging.com/about/our-founder); it is also streaming on Prime Video. The film is expected to be available on other streaming platforms before the end of the year.

Any proceeds from the documentary and book will be matched by the White Family foundations and directed to education-focused initiatives in Northwest Indiana.

Begin with the End in Mind

The documentary, launched during the company’s 40th Anniversary year, weaves together archival footage, interviews with family, friends, and business leaders, and Bruce’s own words to illustrate the principles that fueled his relentless pursuit of excellence and his belief in values-based leadership.

Bruce White founded White Lodging in 1985 and led the company with visionary determination until his passing in 2023. White Lodging remains one of the largest privately owned companies focused on the development and management of urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants across the United States, including the 1,000+ room JW Marriotts in Indianapolis and Austin.

In describing why he agreed to narrate the film, Mike Rowe said, “Our country needs to hear more stories about more Americans like Bruce. Hard-working, relentless perfectionists who were never satisfied with the status quo, yet always humble.”

“This film is more than a tribute to Bruce,” said Beth White, Bruce’s wife and Chair of White Lodging. “It’s a roadmap for how values-driven leadership can shape a company, a community, and an industry.”

Bruce’s true legacy lies in the culture he built—one rooted in hard work, ethics, lifelong learning and the idea that leadership is best measured by what endures after you're gone.

The documentary was produced as a follow-up companion to the biography Hospitalitarian: Bruce White’s Legacy, written by Kathi Ann Brown—who also co-authored books with Bill Marriott, Jr. Hospitalitarian, which includes a foreword by Bill Marriott, is available now on Amazon and other online platforms.

Bruce’s vision for White Lodging continues through the leadership of his wife Beth, their children—who now play active roles in the company’s governance—and the many associates who carry on his mission.

We hope that every current and future associate at White Lodging, and people well beyond its reach, will carry forward the inspiration of how it all began—and why its meaning will outlast us,” said White.

Cementing a Company’s Culture & Founder’s Legacy

In addition to sharing Bruce White and White Lodging’s story with the world and further cementing him into hospitality history, the book and documentary will play an important role in sustaining the culture he cultivated at the company. All 6,000+ associates at White Lodging previewed the documentary in an exclusive private release earlier this year. The film will be used as part of onboarding of new associates and will also be available to guests on in-room TVs in many White Lodging hotels.

The book and documentary will also be used to help ensure students and faculty at Purdue’s White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute (within the Mitch Daniels School of Business) will forever know the namesake’s story.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by the late Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award five times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

