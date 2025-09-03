D&H Canada Builds on 28% Growth; Appoints Industry Veteran Rob Brown to Lead Sales

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions to the commercial and consumer channels, today announced above-market growth of 28% over the last three quarters, with a 41% increase over the last 90 days. Strong, double-digit growth was seen across Canada. The distributor’s modern solutions business, which encompasses cloud and security, was up by 41%, while its PC business grew by 40%. Additionally, the SMB segment was up by 43% and the mid-market segment grew by 28%. The compute business, which grew exponentially over the last three quarters, saw gains of 200%+.

“Across the board, D&H Canada maintains a people and partnerships first mindset,” said Peter DiMarco, General Manager, D&H Canada. “Our recent growth, combined with accolades like HPI Partner of the Year and Lenovo 360 Distribution Partner of the Year, reflects the power of our people-first mindset and deep vendor and customer partnerships. With our latest quarter showing 41% gains, we’re entering FY26 with strong momentum and further committed to delivering engagements, services and support to help partners succeed.”

Enablement and Expansion Across Strategic Business Units

D&H Canada is making significant investments in resources that provide meaningful, firsthand opportunities to upskill, navigate, and excel in today’s ever-complex IT market. These include immersive training opportunities in critical areas like AI and cybersecurity, as well as modern infrastructure and collaboration tools.

Located at D&H’s U.S. headquarters, the training centers are an extension of D&H Canada’s investment in partner enablement. Planned engagements are underway for Canadian partners to take full advantage of the experience destinations, which feature:

A cyber resilience solutions lab offering cyber-attack simulations and Zero Trust workshops, and secure access for cyber work

An interactive training center for emerging AI across the modern enterprise, complete with conversational AI demonstrations and use cases for AI to drive productivity and operations

A collaboration/ProAV zone designed for hybrid work and meeting needs, real-time learning, and hands-on demonstrations



“We're incredibly grateful for D&H Distributing's unwavering commitment to the Canadian market, and we deeply value the support they provide to our business,” said Harry Zarek, President and Founder, Compugen Inc. “The partnership has been instrumental as Compugen continues to grow its business at a higher rate than the Canadian IT Marketplace.”

“Our valued partnership with D&H Canada has thrived over the last decade, thanks to their unwavering commitment to exceptional service,” said Bill Quigley, Managing Director, PureSpirIT Solutions Inc. “Their rapid response times and well-curated product portfolio align seamlessly with our needs, as a leading Canadian IT solutions provider. D&H consistently goes above and beyond, fostering strong, lasting relationships built on trust and reliability.”

In Fiscal Year 2026, partners can expect additional resources like expanded credit capacity, local technical expertise, and dedicated sales support for scaling business across SMB, mid-market, enterprise, and public sector markets. The organization is actively enriching several lines of business including inventory storage offerings and configuration services. To further service the market and deepen partnerships with national sales providers (NSPs), D&H Canada continues to grow its bilingual (English and French) sales teams across Canada and regularly invests in additional resources through strategic hires.

Key Hire Brings Breadth and Depth of Channel Experience in Canadian Market

Industry veteran Rob Brown is joining D&H Canada as Vice President, Sales. In his new role, Brown will oversee the Canadian field sales team, with a concentrated focus on enhancing partner relationships, maximizing innovation, and furthering D&H’s people-first culture.

“Rob’s nuanced understanding of both the Canadian market and partner landscape are simply unmatched,” said DiMarco. “He will be instrumental to our regional growth and further elevate our People First and Partnerfi initiatives, both of which bring collaboration and resources to the community. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him to the executive team.”

Brown joins D&H Canada from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he directed enterprise, channel, and distribution sales. Previously, he spent more than a decade in IT distribution, supporting SMB and Mid-Market partners across Canada. With over 20 years of channel experience and market insight, Brown will build upon D&H Canada’s momentum and widen access to advanced technology solutions for their partner community.

“I am honored to join D&H Canada during such a pivotal time of opportunity,” said Brown. “Our growth strategy, expanded vendor portfolio, and strong market recognition position us to deliver even greater value to partners across Canada.”

“We're thrilled to see Rob Brown return to Canada in his new executive role at D&H,” shared Compugen’s Zarek. “We know firsthand how dedicated he is to this industry, and we look forward to working with him and the entire D&H team as we continue to grow and satisfy customer requirements.”

To learn how D&H Canada can help channel partners capitalize on opportunities and grow their practices in the Canadian market, visit www.dandh.ca, or call (800) 877-1200.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, SMB, mid-market, enterprise and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. For generations, D&H’s employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions.

Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, D&H helps partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. D&H’s Canadian headquarters is in Mississauga, ONT, with distribution hubs in Toronto and Vancouver. The company’s US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA, with a center of excellence in Tampa, FL. Engage with D&H Canada at www.dandh.ca, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.