Qualifacts and Oregon Council for Behavioral Health Partner to Advance Technology-Driven Services Statewide

Nashville, Tenn. and Gladstone, Oregon, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions designed exclusively for behavioral health and human services organizations, and the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (OCBH) announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing behavioral health services through innovative technology across Oregon. Through the OCBH Preferred Partners Program, members can leverage Qualifacts’ Credible, CareLogic, and InSync EHR platforms to deliver more efficient, effective, and outcomes-driven care.

This collaboration with OCBH, a statewide nonprofit association dedicated to ensuring access to quality treatment and care, is designed to address the unique challenges faced by Oregon behavioral health providers, including complex billing and reimbursement models, evolving state reporting requirements, and the need for integrated care coordination. Qualifacts’ unified AI-powered platform offers configurable workflows, advanced analytics, and robust support for Measures and Outcomes Tracking System (MOTS), Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc (GOBHI), and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) compliance—empowering agencies to synchronize operations, improve client outcomes, and maximize revenue. Qualifacts' Compliance Reporting team is also working closely with Oregon customers and the Addictions and Mental Health Division (AMH) of the Oregon Health Authority to develop and migrate customers to the modernized Resilience Outcomes Analysis and Data Submission (ROADS) system for tracking mental health and addictions treatment.

“We are proud to partner with OCBH to support Oregon’s behavioral health community with technology that is purpose-built for their needs,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Our solutions are designed to simplify documentation, accelerate reimbursement, and enable data-driven decision-making. Together, we’re helping Oregon providers deliver high-quality, person-centered care with confidence and clarity.”

Qualifacts’ solutions include mobile tools for community-based services, integrated care coordination features, and seamless interoperability with Oregon state agencies, HIEs, and external systems such as ALERT IIS and PointClickCare. Oregon customers also benefit from integrated ASAM assessments, eRx, eLabs, and a branded client portal that enhances engagement and supports treatment adherence.

“We are excited to welcome Qualifacts as a Preferred Partner,” said Heather Jefferis, Executive Director of the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health. “Their deep understanding of Oregon’s regulatory landscape and commitment to innovation make them an ideal collaborator. This partnership will help our members navigate administrative complexity and improve care delivery.”

Qualifacts' AI-powered productivity tools, Qualifacts® iQ Assistant and Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation, further enhance provider efficiency by reducing administrative burden and intelligently improving workflows to assist clinicians and administrators with their day-to-day tasks.

These tools provide instant, in-workflow support that allow clinicians to focus more on care and less on paperwork.

With a proven track record of success in Oregon serving 19 OCBH members and 73 organizations throughout the state, Qualifacts continues to evolve its technology in collaboration with OCBH and other state stakeholders to meet the changing needs of its behavioral health providers.

About Oregon Council for Behavioral Health

OCBH’s focus is to promote, develop and maintain the highest quality community programs and services for the treatment of problems related to behavioral health and to promote the recovery of adults with substance use disorder and/or psychiatric disabilities. OCBH works closely with fellow associations, government divisions, CCOs and state-level decision makers to advance the quality and access to our field on behalf of all Oregonians. Learn more at ocbh.org.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.