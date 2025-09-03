MEXC Joins Ondo Global Markets Alliance and Lists Tokenized Stocks with $150,000 Reward Pool Event





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has joined the Ondo Global Markets Alliance and has listed tokenized stocks on September 3, 2025. To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched a $150,000 reward pool event, offering users the opportunity to earn rewards in the form of Ondo tokenized stocks. This partnership aims to empower global users with broader access to tokenized stocks and to support more flexible, diversified participation in global financial markets.

The Global Markets Alliance, initiated by Ondo Finance, is a collaborative ecosystem uniting leading wallets, exchanges, custodians, and other key players in the blockchain and finance sectors. The alliance’s mission is to create standardized infrastructure and technical protocols that enhance liquidity, interoperability, and compliance for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Ondo Finance, backed by notable investors such as Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Coinbase, leads this initiative with a strong combination of traditional Wall Street experience and cutting-edge Web3 technology. Through Ondo Global Markets, Ondo Finance offers a pioneering platform providing global investors with seamless, secure, and on-chain access to more than 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs, with plans to scale substantially by year-end.

Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC, said, “Tokenization is driving the next phase of digital asset applications with tremendous market potential. Through our partnership with Ondo Finance and its Global Markets Alliance, MEXC is committed to providing users with a more efficient and flexible trading experience, advancing the development of a more liquid and inclusive global financial market. The listing of Ondo’s tokenized stocks marks a significant step forward in enhancing on-chain accessibility to global financial markets.”

“Ondo Global Markets is a breakthrough in financial access,” said Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. “Global investors can now access the largest selection of transferable tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on-chain. We saw stablecoins export the U.S. dollar by bringing it on-chain. Now, Ondo Global Markets is doing the same for U.S. securities.”

The tokenized stocks listed on MEXC include NVDAon, TSLAon, AMZNon, AAPLon, METAon, GOOGLon, COINon, HOODon, CRCLon, and MCDon, offering users a diversified investment portfolio. Additionally, the Ondo Global Markets Lucky Wheel event runs from September 3 to October 2, 2025 (10:00 UTC). Users can participate by registering and completing designated tasks to spin the wheel and share $150,000 worth of tokenized stocks. For further information, please visit the official event page .

By joining the Global Markets Alliance and being among the first to list tokenized stocks, MEXC demonstrates its strategic foresight and strong execution in the tokenization space. In addition, with its core strengths in offering over 3,000 trending tokens, running daily airdrop events, maintaining highly competitive trading fees, and providing deep market liquidity, MEXC is committed to building a broader and more robust crypto asset ecosystem for users worldwide.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets on-chain.

For more information, visit https://ondo.finance

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

