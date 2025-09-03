Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size to Worth USD 9.77 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty medical chairs market size was estimated at USD 4.77 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 9.77 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.43%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research. This growth is largely driven by the rising worldwide geriatric population, which is boosting demand for specialized medical seating solutions.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during 2025-2034.

By product, the rehabilitation chairs segment led the specialty medical chairs market in 2024.

By product, the treatment chairs segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the studied years.

By end-use, the hospital segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end-use, the clinics segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

The global specialty medical chairs market comprises advanced chairs that are created for different medical and healthcare settings, with the provision of tailored support and ergonomics to enhance patient comfort and clinical efficiency during extended procedures. Currently, this developing area has several applications, especially for examination, treatment, and rehabilitation, as well as in numerous medical applications such as dental, dialysis, ophthalmology, oncology, physical therapy, and psychiatric care.

The market is further propelled due to the ongoing developments of integration of smart technology with features, likewise voice control and smart alerts, with escalating focus on personalized design and enhanced user experience, and groundbreakings in specialized chairs for specific fields, particularly dental, surgical, and rehabilitation.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Involved in the Expansion of the Market?

The global specialty medical chairs market is driven by a significant growth in the aging population, which is widely associated with severe concerns, such as musculoskeletal and neurological disorders. This further assists in raising the need for specialized rehabilitation chairs that facilitate adequate support and positioning for long-term recovery. Besides this, the world is focusing on the diverse patient-centric developments, which have crucial benefits in boosting patient comfort and care in the healthcare industry. This ultimately enhances the adoption of patient-centric specialty chairs.

What are the Key Drifts in the Specialty Medical Chairs Market?

The market possesses different growth factors, like accelerated investment in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government reimbursement policies.

In June 2025, NSC invested $300,000 in next-generation solutions in musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) prevention.

In February 2025, Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading integrated healthcare providers, planned to invest around ₹850cr in the next 3 years towards scaling up its infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation in Kerala.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Market?

In the global specialty medical chairs market, arising hurdles include the requirement of robust standards for patient safety and data privacy, which can escalate development cycles and expand spending. As well as other major barriers in supply chains for raw materials, manufacturing, and resources, these affect production and availability.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the specialty medical chairs market. A surge in heavy investments in healthcare systems, mainly in the US, and progressing innovation in motorized controls, ergonomic design, and smart features are boosting patient comfort and accessibility, with their raised adoption. Besides this, the US government is promoting different reimbursement programs, like Medicare and Medicaid in the U.S., which support investment in durable medical equipment, including specialty chairs.

For instance,

In April 2025, DISC Surgery Center at Carlsbad in California, US, entered into a partnership with Tri-City Medical Center to facilitate spine and musculoskeletal care in the North County region.

In April 2025, Hinge Health and Cigna Healthcare made a new collaboration to strengthen access to digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care solutions for more Americans.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the specialty medical chairs market. A major driver is a rise in investment in building new advanced hospitals and clinics are increasingly expanding the adoption of these medical chairs in ASAP. However, China and India are facing numerous road accident cases and related injuries, which are highly contributing to the enhanced demand for specialty medical chairs for rehabilitation purposes.

For instance,

In April 2025, Stance Health secured $1M pre-seed investment to transform musculoskeletal care delivery in India.



Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Held a Major Share of the Specialty Medical Chairs Market in 2024?

The rehabilitation chairs segment accounted for the biggest share of the market in 2024. The widespread emergence of the aging population and higher cases of chronic concerns are highly demanding rehabilitation chairs. Along with this, continuous technological advancements in specialized chairs, especially in pediatric, bariatric, and geriatric chairs, offer support and comfort for patients during recovery from surgery, injuries, and for managing chronic conditions. Currently, the application of electric motors in these kinds of chairs is assisting in adjusting positions and features a "riser" or "stand-assist" function.

On the other hand, the treatment chairs segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the coming era. These chairs are greatly employed in various areas, such as dental & ENT, ophthalmology, podiatry, dialysis, and infusion. In 2025, the market has a widespread eye on the usage of antimicrobial fabrics in the treatment chairs, like Panaz Shield-Plus Technology, which are effective against bacteria and viruses, are durable, and are easy to clean. Furthermore, other advances, including smooth-rolling castors, are enabling convenient mobility within hospitals and clinics. Also, space-efficient designs are acting as vital for outpatient settings and rooms with limited space.

By end-use analysis

Why did the Hospital Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospital segment captured the dominant revenue share of the specialty medical chairs market. A wider need for specialty chairs for different functions, particularly in dialysis, rehabilitation, post-surgical recovery, birthing, and ophthalmic or dental procedures, is expanding their overall purchase volume in developing hospitals. Additionally, this segment is escalated by a broader application of integrated smart technology, which consists of remote controls and the potential for remote monitoring sensors in patient-centric care. Other breakthroughs, like fully electric platforms with touchscreen controls and API connectivity to Electronic Health Records (EHRs), are also impacting the overall market expansion.

However, the clinics segment is estimated to register significant growth during 2025-2034. Phenomenal chair designs are used for specific procedures in several specialties, particularly dental, ophthalmic, and ENT clinics, as well as for patient support in rehabilitation, birthing, and dialysis centers are assisting in their immense adoption in severe cases. The market is also expanding novel creations in chair design, including specialized ergonomic padding for long treatment sessions, mainly in hemodialysis and chemotherapy chairs. As well as accelerating the incorporation of advanced features, especially digital imaging in dental chairs for better diagnostics and wireless functionality for enhanced versatility in clinical settings.

Recent Developments in the Specialty Medical Chairs Market

In July 2025, Neuronova (Provo, UT) introduced a vibroacoustic therapy chair developed to accelerate dopamine production and relieve anxiety, pain, and more.

In May 2025, Midmark introduced its foremost USAB-compliant procedure chair to boost accessibility.

In March 2025, Mity Inc. successfully launched the Traversa non-emergency medical transport chair.

In February 2025, Chulalongkorn University launched the “exoskeleton wheelchair”, a robotic suit that supports people with disabilities to sit, stand, and walk.

In February 2025, NYC Health + Hospitals’ NYC Care program introduced a durable medical equipment (DME) benefit, available at all NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, including wheelchairs, rolling walkers, and CPAP machines.



Specialty Medical Chairs Market Key Players

A-dec, Inc.

ActiveAid, Inc.

DentalEZ, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Topcon Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH)

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Hill Laboratories Company

Rahab Seating Systems Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Examination Chairs Birthing chairs Cardiac chairs Blood drawing chairs Dialysis chairs Mammography chairs

Rehabilitation Chairs Paediatric chairs Bariatric chairs Geriatric chairs Others

Treatment Chairs Ophthalmic chairs ENT Chairs Dental chairs Others



By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





