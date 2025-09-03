LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
03 September 2025
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company was notified on 01 September 2025 that the transactions set out in this announcement had been undertaken by Matthew Smith, a PDMR.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Smith
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity,
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of nil par value
|Identification code
|ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 105,416, shares by Matthew Smith, a PDMR,
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.607086
|105,416
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|105,416,
|- Price
|£4.607086,
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01 September 2025,
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information