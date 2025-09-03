Mitratech and iManage Partner to Deliver the First Contracts & Document Platform for Legal Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global provider of compliance and automation solutions for legal, risk, and HR professionals, and iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today jointly announce the launch of a partnership to embed iManage Work directly into the Mitratech CaseCloud™ platform.

With iManage for Mitratech CaseCloud™, legal teams gain a best-of-breed platform that unifies case, contract, and document management within a single environment. For law firms, the integration creates a secure, centralized hub for client and matter files – spanning briefs, filings, and evidence – ensuring every document is organized, searchable, and auditable with audit trails and version control to enable better collaboration and compliance. Corporate legal departments and public sector teams can streamline contract management, litigation, and matter workflows by combining CaseCloud™’s automation with iManage’s knowledge work platform, reducing risk and enabling organizations to work smarter, faster, and more securely.

Together, Mitratech and iManage deliver a unified set of capabilities that streamline workflows and elevate productivity, including the ability to:

Manage a broader spectrum of documents , including contracts, memos, briefs, client matter files, and legal filings, all within one platform.

, including contracts, memos, briefs, client matter files, and legal filings, all within one platform. Centralize contract workflows with access to iManage for obligations, approvals, and compliance tracking.

with access to iManage for obligations, approvals, and compliance tracking. Rely on a trusted knowledge work platform purpose-built for law firms, the public sector, and corporate legal teams, ensuring security, auditability, and reliability.

purpose-built for law firms, the public sector, and corporate legal teams, ensuring security, auditability, and reliability. Eliminate platform switching by working with iManage content natively inside Mitratech CaseCloud™ for a seamless, all-in-one experience.

by working with iManage content natively inside Mitratech CaseCloud™ for a seamless, all-in-one experience. Boost visibility and efficiency across legal and business processes with documents and workflows unified in one system.



“We’re seeing a clear shift in the market – law firms, corporates, and public sector organizations alike are demanding secure and reliable document and knowledge management as a core capability,” said Chris Iconos, General Manager of Legal Solutions at Mitratech. “This is no longer a feature reserved for a select few; it’s a fundamental requirement for legal and risk teams of every size who want to work smarter, more securely, and with greater efficiency.”

“This partnership underscores iManage’s commitment to meeting customers where they work,” said Dan Dosen, Executive Vice President of Channels and Alliances at iManage. “By embedding iManage directly within Mitratech CaseCloud™, we’re extending our trusted knowledge platform into the workflows legal teams rely on every day. Together, we’re making it easier for firms, corporations, and public sector organizations to manage their most critical knowledge with security, efficiency, and confidence - all without ever having to leave the CaseCloud environment.”

Unlike traditional integrations or simple connectors, iManage for Mitratech CaseCloud™ is fully embedded, enabling customers to interact with iManage content natively within the platform. This first-of-its-kind innovation in the legal technology market is now available to both new and existing CaseCloud™ users.

