New Complimentary WiFi Hotspot From Great Plains Communications Brings Enhanced Connection to Sunman Community Park

Blair, Nebraska, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, is proud to donate free public WiFi for residents and visitors of Sunman Community Park to stay connected while enjoying the park’s amenities. Available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the WiFi access point adds a valuable resource to the park, making it easier for students to study, families to stay connected and community members to access online tools, all while spending time at one of Sunman’s most treasured public spaces.

“This is not solely about delivering internet access," stated Erick Taylor, President of the Sunman Community Park Board. "It is about offering our residents enhanced opportunities to learn, connect and prosper. We appreciate GPC's support and investment in our community.”

The new hotspot enhances the park’s role as a hub for local events from the farmers market to community gatherings and nonprofit activities. Now visitors can stay connected while attending events, working remotely or simply spending time outdoors.

“Great Plains Communications is proud to partner with the Sunman Community Park Board to bring meaningful technology solutions to residents and visitors of Sunman as they enjoy the beautiful park,” said Laura Kocher, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Great Plains Communications. “We believe in the power of connectivity to open doors, create opportunities and strengthen communities. This WiFi donation is just one way we’re investing in technology to make a positive impact where people live, work and gather.”

The donation reflects a shared commitment between GPC and Sunman to increase accessibility and improve quality of life, one connection at a time.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest and beyond. The company prides itself on a high performing network and high performing people. They deliver world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-based services including high-speed internet, video, voice, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect and SD-WAN solutions to business and residential customers in nearly 200 communities in Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kentucky while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.

About Sunman Community Park Board

The Sunman Community Park Board is dedicated to providing superior, cost-effective recreation and park experiences that are attractive and accessible to all members of the Sunman community. With a mission to enhance quality of life, promote access to the outdoors and create opportunities for play for all ages and abilities. The Sunman Community Park Board oversees the public space created for the enjoyment of local residents. The Board encourages everyone to make full use of the park while working together to preserve its natural beauty, minimize unnecessary maintenance costs and protect it for future generations.