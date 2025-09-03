Nonprofit MMI Reports 215% Surge in Asian American Clients Seeking Credit Counseling Since 2021

STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Money Management International (MMI) reveals a dramatic rise in financial distress among Asian American households, with credit counseling sessions up 14% year-over-year in 2025 and a staggering 215% since 2021. While counseling demand has risen across all demographics, the growth among Asian Americans outpaces every other group.

Despite earning incomes comparable to White non-Hispanic clients, Asian American clients carry the highest unsecured debt levels of all racial groups MMI counseled during the first half of 2025, averaging more than $43,000. They also report the steepest monthly budget shortfalls when comparing income to expenses.

"The data is clear, there’s a growing financial strain among Asian American households, and more individuals are stepping forward to seek help," said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. "We want to make sure they know they’re not alone, and that safe, supportive, and culturally informed financial guidance is available."

Key Financial Trends Among Asian American Clients in 2025

Counseling Surges in Asian American Communities

Counseling sessions in the first half of 2025 are up 14% year-over-year, even as sessions for White non-Hispanic clients have declined by 6%.

Since 2021, counseling demand among Asian Americans has skyrocketed 215%, compared to 125% growth across all clients.

Highest Average Debt Load of Any Demographic

Asian American clients carry an average of $43,000 in unsecured debt, the highest among all racial and ethnic groups counseled by MMI.

This compares to an average unsecured debt of $32,000 across all clients.

Comparable Incomes, But Greater Strain

Average gross income for Asian American clients is $65,000, closely aligned with White non-Hispanic clients.

Both groups have experienced similar year-over-year income growth, but diverging debt loads and monthly cashflow challenges.

Deepest Budget Deficits

Despite higher earnings, Asian American clients report an average monthly shortfall of $500, more than double the $230 shortage among White non-Hispanic clients.

This gap highlights the growing disconnect between income levels and financial wellness.

A Call for Expanded Support

MMI provides free and low-cost services that are personalized, judgment-free, and confidential:

One-on-one budget and debt counseling

Customized repayment solutions, including potential interest or principal reductions

Access to credit-building tools and financial education

"Many of our clients say the pressure to maintain financial appearances created a barrier to reaching out for help," said Nitzsche. "But seeking support is a sign of strength and often the first step toward real stability."

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

