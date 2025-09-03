Talkdesk named to Forbes Cloud 100 for seventh consecutive year

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners , for the seventh consecutive year.

“Being recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 is a tremendous honor. It speaks to the relentless innovation of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “For us, this achievement is the ultimate validation that we are leading the charge in customer experience automation. I am incredibly proud of the work we’re doing to help brands worldwide automate every step of their customer journey.”

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) , announced in June 2025, automates and coordinates complex service, sales, and support processes from the front office through the back office. Instead of layering more tools into an already complex CX stack, Talkdesk CXA replaces fragmented, manually coordinated workflows with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous AI agents. Each AI agent has a defined role and shared context, working together in real time to resolve complex issues across front- and back-office functions—enabling faster, more precise automation at scale.

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people and culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company chief executive officers (CEOs) who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year’s standouts are among the most impressive we’ve ever seen,” said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations.”

“As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value,” said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The cloud is in a period of rapid, AI-driven transformation, with this year’s cohort demonstrating how AI is fundamentally reshaping how the best cloud companies grow, scale, and compete.”

The Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Forbes magazine.

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their earliest days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, Toast and ServiceTitan, and has $19 billion of assets under management.

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business, and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs, and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries.



