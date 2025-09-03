Banner Health honored for commitment to well-being of physicians

PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health has again earned prestigious recognition from American Medical Association (AMA) for the continued commitment to reducing burnout and promoting well-being among health care workers. This marks the second consecutive honor by AMA for Banner Health as a Joy in Medicine® organization.

The recognition from the country’s leading physician’s association honors health systems, hospitals and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors that comes from patient care. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform health care work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.

"I care deeply about those providing care to our community and how they're doing,” said Marjorie Bessel, MD, Banner Health chief clinical officer. “The work we’ve accomplished at Banner for caregiver well-being is truly legacy work for me. While I'm proud of this recognition, I know that for all of us in healthcare, the work never ends. We must constantly stay connected with our caregivers and understand what they need from us as leaders.”

Burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, according to research. But thanks to strides made to address burnout at the system level, the national physician burnout rate ebbed to 45.2% in 2023. Despite improvements, physician burnout levels remain much higher than other U.S. workers. Banner Health has demonstrated exceptional leadership in this critical area, achieving a physician and advanced practice provider burnout rate of just 36.7%, significantly outperforming the national average. This remarkable achievement reflects Banner Health's comprehensive system-wide initiatives and commitment to supporting healthcare provider wellbeing across all facilities. While continued efforts remain essential nationwide to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive and achieve national health goals, Banner Health's superior performance serves as a model for effective burnout prevention and provider support strategies in healthcare systems.

“Joy in Medicine recognized organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that comes from helping patients,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, MD. “The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients. Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”

Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 200 organizations across the country. Recognition levels are valid for two years. This year, a total of 109 health organizations nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support. Organizations that earned 2025-2026 recognition join a strong group of currently recognized organizations from the 2024-2025 program, bringing the currently recognized cohort to 164 recognized organizations. Banner Health received a bronze designation.

Learn more about the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program at ama-assn.org/joyinmedicine.

Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country and a leader in provider-sponsored health insurance serving 3.5 million people annually across six states. With 33 hospitals and more than 450 additional care sites, Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.