Suzanne Stone Unpacks Health Policy and Patient Advocacy in Burnout Club Interview With Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzanne Stone, president and CEO of Livestrong, joined host Patrice Bonfiglio on the Burnout Club podcast for a timely discussion on healthcare equity, nonprofit leadership and patient-centered innovation. The episode highlighted Stone’s passion for social impact at scale and Livestrong’s expanding role in cancer survivorship and Medicaid policy awareness.

Stone shared her professional journey from grassroots volunteering with court-appointed special advocates to leading a nationally recognized cancer support nonprofit. She explained how that shift allowed her to transition from one-on-one impact to scalable change. “I realized it wasn’t important for people to know it was me making the impact,” said Stone. “It mattered more that people were benefiting from the decisions we were making every day.”

Livestrong’s mission to improve quality of life for anyone affected by cancer now spans fertility discount programs, AI-powered navigation tools, patient education, exercise oncology, and more. Its new virtual assistant, Ellis, offers evidence-based guidance to cancer patients and caregivers, with built-in language support and integration across devices.

Stone also issued a clear warning about upcoming Medicaid changes tied to Section 1002 of federal legislation. The rule requires able-bodied adults without dependents to work, volunteer or train for 80 hours per month to maintain Medicaid eligibility—unless they qualify for specific exemptions. “This isn’t just about the cancer community,” she said. “These changes could affect millions, and the burden will fall hardest on those least equipped to navigate it.”

Livestrong is preparing a state-by-state database to help individuals and caregivers understand new requirements. Stone urged clinicians, nonprofits and for-profit companies alike to explore ways to support those who may be affected, from creating volunteer opportunities to clarifying the definition of “medically frail” in state statutes.

In a moment of optimism, Stone encouraged listeners to write to their congressional representatives and stay informed. “People often don’t realize how easy it is to take action,” she said. “And it can feel empowering.”

