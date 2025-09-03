Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Month 2025 Results

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 before market opens in New York on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Partnership will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the three-and six-month periods. However, Dynagas LNG Partners remains committed to maintaining transparency through its press release disclosures and encourages stakeholders to reach out with any specific questions regarding financial performance.

The presentation on the second quarter financial results will be available on the Partnership’s website, under the Presentations section of its Investor Relations page.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com