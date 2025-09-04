LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

04 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 03 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.653100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,609,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,320,646 have voting rights and 3,027,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 457.653100 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 198 455.50 08:12:50 LSE 200 457.50 08:15:51 LSE 506 456.50 08:18:10 LSE 603 456.50 08:18:11 LSE 191 456.00 08:18:40 LSE 186 454.50 08:24:11 LSE 250 455.00 08:41:27 LSE 136 455.00 08:41:27 LSE 203 455.00 08:45:19 LSE 774 455.50 09:10:02 LSE 87 455.50 09:10:02 LSE 250 455.50 09:10:02 LSE 59 456.50 09:21:59 LSE 72 456.00 09:33:39 LSE 204 455.50 09:38:56 LSE 259 455.50 09:41:59 LSE 191 455.50 09:46:59 LSE 83 455.00 09:56:59 LSE 83 455.00 09:58:15 LSE 159 456.00 10:16:59 LSE 162 456.00 10:18:39 LSE 222 456.00 10:20:19 LSE 179 456.00 10:21:59 LSE 154 456.50 10:23:39 LSE 106 457.50 10:36:59 LSE 175 457.50 10:38:39 LSE 121 458.00 10:43:39 LSE 19 458.00 10:45:19 LSE 184 458.00 10:46:59 LSE 924 458.00 10:47:58 LSE 96 457.50 10:51:16 LSE 161 457.50 10:51:59 LSE 187 457.50 10:53:39 LSE 53 458.50 11:00:19 LSE 174 458.50 11:01:59 LSE 184 458.50 11:03:39 LSE 209 458.50 11:05:19 LSE 132 458.50 11:08:39 LSE 225 458.50 11:08:41 LSE 41 458.50 11:08:42 LSE 259 458.00 11:15:14 LSE 204 457.50 11:20:19 LSE 252 459.00 11:23:39 LSE 113 459.00 11:25:19 LSE 57 459.00 11:28:39 LSE 166 459.00 11:33:39 LSE 187 459.50 11:45:19 LSE 176 459.50 11:46:59 LSE 184 459.50 11:48:39 LSE 140 459.50 11:51:59 LSE 16 459.50 11:51:59 LSE 53 459.50 11:51:59 LSE 4 459.50 11:51:59 LSE 6 459.50 11:51:59 LSE 75 458.50 12:00:19 LSE 234 459.50 12:11:59 LSE 183 459.50 12:15:19 LSE 222 459.50 12:21:59 LSE 824 459.50 12:21:59 LSE 8 459.00 12:40:19 LSE 43 459.50 12:41:59 LSE 208 459.50 12:43:39 LSE 33 459.50 12:45:13 LSE 175 459.50 12:45:19 LSE 89 460.00 12:51:59 LSE 26 460.00 12:55:19 LSE 102 459.50 13:00:19 LSE 57 459.00 13:13:39 LSE 174 459.00 13:15:19 LSE 160 459.00 13:15:19 LSE 214 459.00 13:25:19 LSE 180 459.00 13:26:59 LSE 173 459.00 13:27:26 LSE 243 458.00 13:33:39 LSE 114 458.00 13:43:39 LSE 227 458.50 13:46:59 LSE 1,017 458.50 13:47:07 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.