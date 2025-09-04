Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
04 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 03 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.653100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,609,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,320,646 have voting rights and 3,027,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.65310015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
198455.5008:12:50LSE  
200457.5008:15:51LSE  
506456.5008:18:10LSE  
603456.5008:18:11LSE  
191456.0008:18:40LSE  
186454.5008:24:11LSE  
250455.0008:41:27LSE  
136455.0008:41:27LSE  
203455.0008:45:19LSE  
774455.5009:10:02LSE  
87455.5009:10:02LSE  
250455.5009:10:02LSE  
59456.5009:21:59LSE  
72456.0009:33:39LSE  
204455.5009:38:56LSE  
259455.5009:41:59LSE  
191455.5009:46:59LSE  
83455.0009:56:59LSE  
83455.0009:58:15LSE  
159456.0010:16:59LSE  
162456.0010:18:39LSE  
222456.0010:20:19LSE  
179456.0010:21:59LSE  
154456.5010:23:39LSE  
106457.5010:36:59LSE  
175457.5010:38:39LSE  
121458.0010:43:39LSE  
19458.0010:45:19LSE  
184458.0010:46:59LSE  
924458.0010:47:58LSE  
96457.5010:51:16LSE  
161457.5010:51:59LSE  
187457.5010:53:39LSE  
53458.5011:00:19LSE  
174458.5011:01:59LSE  
184458.5011:03:39LSE  
209458.5011:05:19LSE  
132458.5011:08:39LSE  
225458.5011:08:41LSE  
41458.5011:08:42LSE  
259458.0011:15:14LSE  
204457.5011:20:19LSE  
252459.0011:23:39LSE  
113459.0011:25:19LSE  
57459.0011:28:39LSE  
166459.0011:33:39LSE  
187459.5011:45:19LSE  
176459.5011:46:59LSE  
184459.5011:48:39LSE  
140459.5011:51:59LSE  
16459.5011:51:59LSE  
53459.5011:51:59LSE  
4459.5011:51:59LSE  
6459.5011:51:59LSE  
75458.5012:00:19LSE  
234459.5012:11:59LSE  
183459.5012:15:19LSE  
222459.5012:21:59LSE  
824459.5012:21:59LSE  
8459.0012:40:19LSE  
43459.5012:41:59LSE  
208459.5012:43:39LSE  
33459.5012:45:13LSE  
175459.5012:45:19LSE  
89460.0012:51:59LSE  
26460.0012:55:19LSE  
102459.5013:00:19LSE  
57459.0013:13:39LSE  
174459.0013:15:19LSE  
160459.0013:15:19LSE  
214459.0013:25:19LSE  
180459.0013:26:59LSE  
173459.0013:27:26LSE  
243458.0013:33:39LSE  
114458.0013:43:39LSE  
227458.5013:46:59LSE  
1,017458.5013:47:07LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


