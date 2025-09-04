Advantest to Present Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Taiwan 2025

TOKYO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will present its latest test solutions at SEMICON Taiwan 2025 on Sept. 10-12 at the TaiNEX 1 & 2 in Taipei. At this year’s SEMICON Taiwan, Advantest will present innovative, sustainable test technology guided by its new corporate vision, “Be the most trusted and valued test solution company in the semiconductor value chain.” Moreover, Advantest’s Taiwanese subsidiary will commemorate its 30th anniversary, celebrating decades of service to Taiwan’s rapidly growing semiconductor market.

Presentations and Sponsorship

Advantest is a proud platinum sponsor of this year’s Advanced Testing Forum, which will take place on Sept. 11 in room 701F at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. Fabio Pizza, business segment manager at Advantest Europe in the V93000 product unit marketing, will present “Distribution of Test in the Age of AI” at this year’s Advanced Testing Forum. Additionally, Advantest is also a platinum sponsor of the Silicon Photonics Global Summit, where Clemens Leichtle, director of the Center of Expertise at Advantest, will present the company’s strategy for testing silicon photonics devices. The Silicon Photonics Global Summit will be held on Sept. 8 in room 701C at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn page.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Advantest Corporation

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA



Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com