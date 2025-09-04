AI for Customer Service Market to Reach USD 73.99 Billion by 2032, Driven by Chatbots, ML, Software, BFSI, and Global Digital Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI for Customer Service Market was valued at USD 12.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 73.99 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.92% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is fueled by increasing demand for personalized customer experiences, rapid adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, and rising need for 24/7 automated support. Businesses are leveraging AI-driven analytics to enhance customer engagement, streamline workflows, and reduce operational costs. Furthermore, advancements in natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition, coupled with growing integration across digital platforms, are accelerating AI deployment in customer service globally.





The U.S. AI for Customer Service Market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.56% from 2025–2032. Growth is driven by strong adoption of AI chatbots, virtual assistants, and NLP tools that enhance customer engagement, deliver personalized experiences, and improve service efficiency while reducing operational costs.

AI For Customer Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.58 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 73.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.92% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Speech Recognition)

• By Application (Customer Support Automation, Chatbots & Virtual Assistants, Sentiment Analysis, Omnichannel Support, Agent Assist & Knowledge Management, Workflow Automation)

• By End Use (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Utilities, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

By Component, Software Segment Dominates AI for Customer Service Market in 2024 with 66% Revenue Share

In 2024, the software segment led the AI for Customer Service Market with a 66% revenue share. Its dominance is attributed to scalability, flexibility, and widespread enterprise adoption. Businesses rely on AI-powered chatbots, sentiment analysis tools, and CRM integrations to deliver automation and personalization. Cloud-based deployment further strengthened this segment, offering cost efficiency, seamless updates, and smooth integration with existing systems.

By Technology, Machine Learning & Deep Learning Lead AI for Customer Service Market in 2024 with 40% Revenue Share

In 2024, the machine learning & deep learning segment dominated the AI for Customer Service Market with a 40% revenue share. These technologies underpin intelligent automation by enabling predictive analytics, sentiment analysis, and real-time decision-making. Their adaptive learning from customer interactions allows businesses to deliver highly personalized, efficient service experiences, establishing them as the foundational technologies behind most AI-driven customer service applications.

By Application, Chatbots & Virtual Assistants Dominate AI for Customer Service Market in 2024 with 31% Revenue Share

In 2024, the chatbots & virtual assistants segment led the AI for Customer Service Market with a 31% revenue share. Their dominance stems from widespread use in managing routine queries, reducing response times, and lowering operational costs. Providing round-the-clock support, these tools are integrated into websites, messaging apps, and voice platforms, solidifying their role in automating first-level customer interactions.

By End Use, BFSI Segment Leads AI for Customer Service Market in 2024 with 22% Revenue Share

In 2024, the BFSI segment dominated the AI for Customer Service Market with a 22% revenue share. This leadership is driven by high volumes of customer interactions and strict security requirements. Banks and insurers deploy AI to streamline operations, deliver real-time query management, detect fraud, accelerate claims processing, and provide personalized financial guidance, reinforcing AI’s critical role in the digital transformation of BFSI.

North America Leads AI for Customer Service Market in 2024, Asia Pacific Projected to Record Fastest 27.41% CAGR

In 2024, North America dominated the AI for Customer Service Market with a 39% revenue share. The region’s leadership is driven by advanced digital infrastructure, widespread AI adoption, and strong presence of key players. Enterprises in the U.S. and Canada leverage AI tools across BFSI, retail, and telecom to enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.41% between 2025 and 2032. Rapid digital transformation, rising e-commerce, and increasing smartphone penetration drive growth. Emerging economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia are investing in AI for enhanced customer service. Rising consumer expectations, government AI initiatives, and large, diverse customer bases further accelerate adoption, making the region a key market growth engine.

