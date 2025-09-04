Virtune announces that selected crypto ETPs are now available for automatic and commission-free monthly savings

Stockholm, September 4, 2025 - Virtune today announces that selected crypto ETPs, including for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, are now available for monthly savings. This makes it easier than ever for investors to set up a long-term, automatic, and commission-free monthly savings plan in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

The initiative is part of Virtune’s mission to make investing in crypto assets as simple as possible. By setting up a monthly savings plan, investors can automatically invest in Virtune’s ETPs long-term every month without paying any commission fees. Nordnet is the first platform to enable monthly savings in Virtune’s crypto ETPs.

Benefits of monthly savings in Virtune’s ETPs now available at Nordnet:

Commission-free savings in selected Virtune ETPs





Automatic monthly investing





Exposure to leading crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Virtune’s diversified crypto index ETPs





Safe and secure structure where all products are 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets stored with Coinbase in cold storage





Virtune is a Swedish regulated company



“We are very pleased to offer investors in the Nordics the opportunity to set up long-term, automatic, and commission-free monthly savings in Bitcoin and other crypto assets in a safe and regulated way through Virtune’s ETPs. Historically, monthly savings in a crypto asset like Bitcoin- characterized by high growth potential and high volatility - have proven beneficial, although of course this is no guarantee of future returns. Through monthly savings, investors avoid trying to time the market and instead build long-term exposure to Bitcoin by accumulating regularly every month,” says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

These products are included in the monthly savings plan:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP





Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP





Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP





Virtune XRP ETP





Virtune Staked Solana ETP





Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP





Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK





Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR





Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP





The monthly savings plan is now available through Nordnet’s platform in Sweden and Finland. Investors can adjust their savings at any time and benefit from long-term, regular investing - without commission fees.

For more information and to start your monthly savings in Virtune’s ETPs, read more at the following link: https://www.virtune.com/monthly-savings

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.



