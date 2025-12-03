Virtune announces that selected crypto ETPs are now available for commission-free buying and monthly savings plans on Smartbroker

Frankfurt, 3 December 2025 - Virtune today announces that it has entered a partnership with Smartbroker as a Preferred Partner where a selection of its crypto exchange-traded products (ETP) - including the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP as well as its Bitcoin, XRP, Sui and Solana ETPs - are now available for commission-free buying and monthly savings plans on the Smartbroker platform. This partnership makes it easier than ever for investors to set up long-term and commission-free monthly savings plans in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets through Smartbroker.

By Virtune becoming a preferred partner to Smartbroker, the partnership between the two firms will be further strengthened. This may include joint educational initiatives such as webinars, events and other educational content and communication aimed at providing Smartbroker’s clients with deeper knowledge about crypto assets and Virtune’s ETPs.

The initiative is part of Virtune’s ongoing work to make investing in crypto assets as simple and accessible as possible. Smartbroker’s clients can now easily build or expand their exposure to crypto assets via Virtune’s ETPs in a structured and cost-efficient way.



Benefits of investing in Virtune’s ETPs via Smartbroker:

Commission-free buys in selected Virtune crypto ETPs within Smartbroker’s monthly savings plans and on an execution-only basis

Monthly savings

Broad crypto exposure to leading crypto assets such as Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Sui and Virtune’s diversified crypto index ETPs

All Virtune ETPs are 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets, held with Coinbase in cold storage

Virtune is a regulated Swedish based issuer





About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish-regulated crypto asset manager and issuer of 100% physically backed crypto ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since listing its first crypto ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages $370 million in assets under management and has earned the trust of over 150,000 institutional and retail investors. Since its inception, Virtune has prioritized investor protection, and its success stems from its transparent, regulated approach and strong commitment to innovation and educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

“We are very happy to enter into a partnership with Smartbroker and be able to offer Smartbrokers’ clients the possibility to set up long-term and commission-free monthly savings plans and commission-free buying in our ETPs. This partnership makes investment access to crypto secure, regulated and cost-efficient, while our joint initiatives - such as educational content and webinars - aim to provide Smartbroker’s clients with clear and insightful information about crypto assets and Virtune’s ETPs.”, says Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.



About Smartbroker

Smartbroker is a multiple award-winning online broker, and Germany’s only provider to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. The company manages more than 267k brokerage accounts with assets under custody in excess of €14bn as of year-end 2022.

‘’We are delighted to expand our offering to include Virtune’s innovative range of crypto ETPs. Through Smartbroker, investors in Germany can now easily and securely gain exposure to digital assets through Virtune’s ETPs with the option to invest commission-free or through monthly savings plans. This collaboration enables our clients to build long-term positions in a regulated and transparent way, taking advantage of the potential in the evolving crypto market while maintaining the simplicity and safety that Smartbroker stands for, says Thomas Soltau, Member of the board, Smartbroker.



These products are included in monthly savings:



Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP



WKN: A4A5D4

ISIN: SE0024738389

Underlying: Coinbase 50 Europe Index

TER: 0.95%

Virtune XRP ETP



WKN: A4AKW5

ISIN: SE0021486156

Underlying: XRP

TER: 1.49%

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP



WKN: A4AN8F

ISIN: SE0025012032

Underlying: Bitcoin

TER: 0.25%

Virtune Staked Solana ETP



WKN: A4AGZQ

ISIN: SE0021309754

Underlying: Solana

TER: 0.95%

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP



WKN: A4AKW6

ISIN: SE0023260716

Underlying: Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index

TER: 2.50%

Virtune Sui ETP



WKN: A4AP6P

ISIN: SE0025159833

Underlying: Sui

TER: 0.95%

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP



WKN: A4AQH5

ISIN: SE0026821282

Underlying: Virtune Stablecoin Index

TER: 1.95%

