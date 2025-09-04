MEXC Reports Record $559M Insurance Fund and $4.97M in Fraud Intercepted in Latest Security Report





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has released its Bi-Monthly Security Report for July-August 2025., highlighting the company’s continued focus on user protection, transparency, and market integrity. The report details strong Proof of Reserves (PoR), record levels in the Insurance Fund, major progress in fraud prevention, and new milestones in combating illicit activity.

MEXC’s latest Proof of Reserves data shows that all major assets remain fully backed, with reserve ratios comfortably above 100%. As of August 31, 2025, MEXC reported a BTC reserve ratio of 129.85%, ETH at 104.05%, USDT at 113.23%, and USDC at 105.74%. This transparency underscores the exchange’s ability to safeguard customer assets while maintaining liquidity buffers well above industry standards.





The report also highlights significant progress in trading security. MEXC’s Insurance Fund , designed to protect futures traders from negative equity and extreme market events, reached an all-time high of $559 million USDT in July. This milestone further strengthens the platform’s ability to ensure fair settlements for winning traders and minimize the need for auto-deleveraging during volatile market conditions.

MEXC’s advanced security protocols and proactive measures position the exchange as one of the most secure and financially resilient platforms in the market. Over the July–August period, MEXC’s dedicated risk control team restricted more than 17,000 collusive accounts and 2,008 bot-trading accounts, underscoring its firm stance against market abuse.

User protection also extended to asset recovery and anti-fraud initiatives: in July-August 2025, the platform processed 593 assistance requests and handled 121 official freeze requests with official law enforcement documentation. The exchange successfully intercepted 48 cases, freezing a total of $4.97 million USDT. Demonstrating this user-first commitment, MEXC's customer support team successfully recovered $902,815 USDT in user assets that were mistakenly sent to wrong addresses. Through dedicated manual intervention, the team resolved 2,211 such cases, ensuring the funds were returned to their rightful owners.

“MEXC is committed to setting a higher standard for security and transparency in the digital asset industry,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. “From maintaining reserves well above 100% to building the largest insurance fund in our history, every step we take is designed to protect users and reinforce trust. Our latest results demonstrate not only the resilience of our systems, but also our ability to prevent abuse and support our community with real, measurable impact.”

