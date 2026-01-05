MEXC Launches "Galaxy Quest" Trading Event with Up to 1,000 USDT in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched "Galaxy Quest," a month-long trading event offering participants the opportunity to earn up to 1,000 USDT in Star Voyage rewards.

The event runs from January 2 to January 29, 2026. Users can participate by registering on the event page. Participants unlock planet nodes by completing futures trading and referral missions. Each node offers immediate rewards, including vouchers and tokens, while Star Voyage rewards accumulate as each node is unlocked. Participants can claim up to 1,000 USDT once all nodes are unlocked.

The event's structure reflects MEXC's commitment to user participation and lowering entry barriers. By incorporating gamified elements into the reward framework, the event delivers substantial rewards while adding an engaging dimension to trading activities.

MEXC has consistently prioritized a user-centric approach, delivering value through zero-fee trading, an extensive selection of over 3,000 listed tokens, deep liquidity, and daily airdrop opportunities. These key advantages have earned the trust and support of over 40 million users globally. MEXC will continue to launch events and initiatives, providing its global user base with enhanced participation opportunities and rewards.

Full event details and registration are available on the MEXC Galaxy Quest page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

