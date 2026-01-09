MEXC Launches Referral Ambassador Program Offering Up to 40% Commissions and Gold Bar Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the Referral Ambassador Program, a community-driven initiative designed to reward users for sharing opportunities and building connections within the global crypto community.

Referral Ambassador Program Key Advantages

All MEXC users automatically qualify as Rising Ambassadors with no application or fees required. Participants can monitor their progress in real time, earn from referral commissions and exclusive events, and generate growing passive income as their networks expand. Ambassadors also gain access to a global community for exchanging strategies, accessing MEXC resources, and receiving early platform updates.

Three-Tier Ambassador System

The program features a three-level structure: Rising Ambassador, Elite Ambassador, and Champion Ambassador. Users advance through levels based on the number of valid referrals and their referees' Futures trading volume. The program operates on two-month evaluation cycles, with performance in each period determining ambassador status for the subsequent cycle.

Exclusive Privileges and Rewards

The Referral Ambassador Program provides ambassadors with exclusive privileges according to their level. All ambassadors are eligible to earn referral commissions of up to 40% based on their referees' trading activity. Elite Ambassadors can join the Elite Referral Rally to win up to $2,500 each. Champion Ambassadors are eligible for the Champion Referral Spin to win guaranteed prizes including a gold bar.

For complete program details, visit the MEXC Referral Ambassador Program page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03b3bdc2-fd44-48ba-b099-be6d0eae757b