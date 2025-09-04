Ragnarok M: Classic Global Official Launching in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, Certain Regions of North Africa and Oceania on September 3, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok M: Classic Global, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, certain regions of North Africa and Oceania on September 3, 2025.

Ragnarok M: Classic Global provides the classic sentiment of early Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, introduces fair gameplay environment through Zeny-centered economy and supports English, Portuguese, Spanish and German. The game received positive feedback during its closed beta test (CBT) held in August, further raised anticipation among users. The PC version of Ragnarok M: Classic Global can be played after downloading the client from the official website and the mobile version can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Store in each respective region.

Gravity stated, "We thank our global users who have long waited for the official launch of Ragnarok M: Classic Global and invite everyone to participate in the various events prepared to celebrate the official launch.

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok M: Classic Global Official Website]

https://classicglobal.ragnaroketernallove.com

[Ragnarok M: Classic Global Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravityus.romgzeny.aos

[Ragnarok M: Classic Global Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-m-classic-global/id6747208584

[Ragnarok M: Classic Global Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokMClassic/

[Ragnarok M: Classic Global Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/romclassic

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801