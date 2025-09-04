TappAlpha Expands ETF Lineup with the Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF (TDAQ)

As TSPY surpasses $69 million in AUM, TappAlpha launches TDAQ to bring its daily income strategy to the NASDAQ-100.

SEATTLE, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TappAlpha , a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investment strategies accessible, announces the launch of the TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF (Cboe: TDAQ). The launch comes as the firm’s flagship product, the TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (Nasdaq: TSPY), surpasses $69 million in assets under management (AUM).

Since its launch in August 2024, TSPY has gained investor attention with its unique zero-days-to-expiration (0DTE) strategy on the S&P 500. The fund blends S&P 500 participation with a daily covered call overlay, allowing investors to seek additional income while still capturing the returns of SPY.

With the launch of TDAQ, investors can now access the same strategy—but with exposure to the NASDAQ-100. TDAQ integrates QQQ holdings with a daily covered call strategy, offering investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of leading technology and innovation-driven companies while generating consistent income potential.

“TSPY’s success confirms that investors are looking for smarter ways to generate income while staying invested in the market,” said TappAlpha CEO and Founder, Si Katara. “With TDAQ, we’re expanding that opportunity to the NASDAQ-100, giving investors access to a high-growth segment while benefiting from our pioneering 0DTE income strategy.”

TSPY and TDAQ reflect TappAlpha’s commitment to democratizing sophisticated investment strategies by providing access via income-generating ETFs designed for a broad range of investors. With anticipated monthly distributions, TDAQ is a versatile investment option offered at a management fee of 0.68%.

For more information on the TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF, visit TappAlphaFunds.com/TDAQ .

About TappAlpha

TappAlpha is a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investment strategies accessible to all investors. By blending innovation with simplicity, TappAlpha delivers solutions designed to unlock income potential and enhance portfolio resilience. Founded in 2023, TappAlpha is committed to making investing simple, actionable, and transparent, always putting investors first.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting tappalphafunds.com or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including SPX and XSP options for TSPY and XND and NQX options for TDAQ. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical.

Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

