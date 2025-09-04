Agentic AI Market Size to Reach USD 199.05 Billion by 2034 Driven by Autonomous Decision-Making and North Americas Leadership

Ottawa, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agentic AI market size accounted for USD 10.86 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 199.05 billion by 2034. In terms of CAGR, the industry is expanding at a Impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.84% from 2025 to 2034. The Agentic AI Market is driven by rising demand for autonomous decision-making systems that enhance efficiency, adaptability, and productivity across industries.



Agentic AI Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the agentic AI industry surpassed USD 5,250 million in 2024.

It is projected to exceed USD 1,99,050 million by 2034.

The industry is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 43.84% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the agentic AI market with the largest market share of 46% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable period.

By application domain, the cognitive agents (virtual assistants & co-pilots) segment held the biggest market share of 34% in 2024.

By application domain, the autonomous systems segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By technology stack, the learning and adaptation frameworks segment captured the highest market share of 29% in 2024.

By technology stack, the planning and goal management engines segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-use industry, the technology and software segment contributed the major market share of 38% in 2024.

segment contributed the major market share of 38% in 2024. By end-use industry, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the foreseeable period.

segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the foreseeable period. By deployment mode, the cloud-based agentic AI segment accounted for the significant market share of 62% in 2024.

By deployment mode, the hybrid architectures segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the projection period.

By intelligence level, the hybrid (BDI – belief-desire-intention) agents segment generated the major market share of 41% in 2024.

By intelligence level, the deliberative agents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.



Agentic AI Market Overview

What is an Agentic AI?

These systems can respond instinctively, adapt to new conditions, learn by trial and error, and automatically rectify themselves without human intervention. Unlike traditional AI, agentic AI is concerned with reasoning, problem-solving, and contextual cognition and is thus highly relevant to autonomous robotics, intelligent virtual assistants, enterprise automation, and industrial optimization.

The market of agentic AI is actively developing, and the number of individuals who need intelligent systems to reduce the amount of human labor, increase the level of productivity, and enable people to work 24 hours a day with a minimum number of supervisors.

What is difference between Agentic AI and Generative AI?

Feature Agentic AI Generative AI Primary function Goal-oriented action & decision-making Content generation (text, code, images, etc.) Autonomy High: Operates with minimal human oversight Variable: May require user prompts or guidance Learning Reinforced Learning: Improves through experience Data-driven learning: Learns from existing data Task complexity High: Solves complex, multi-step problems Moderate: Generates content but doesn’t handle complex tasks autonomously



Latest Trends in Agentic AI Market:

➢ Multi-Agent Collaboration

AI agents are working together in coordinated networks to solve complex tasks more efficiently.

➢ Autonomous Digital Workers

AI is replacing repetitive tasks in areas like HR and IT with fully automated digital assistants.

➢ Self-Learning Agents

Agents use reinforcement learning to improve autonomously in dynamic environments.

➢ Goal-Oriented Execution

Instead of following set instructions, agents plan and complete tasks based on user-defined outcomes.

➢ Integration with IoT and Edge

Agentic AI is being embedded into smart devices and systems for real-time decision-making.

➢ Ethical and Transparent AI

There’s growing demand for explainable, bias-free, and accountable agent behavior in sensitive applications.

➢ Human-Agent Collaboration

Businesses are forming hybrid teams where humans and AI agents work side-by-side for better results.

AI Agents Market Size and Overview

The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 7.92 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 236.03 billion by 2034, advancing at a remarkable CAGR of 45.82% during 2025–2034. Market growth is being fueled by the accelerating enterprise shift toward automation, particularly across large-scale industries, where AI agents are streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and enabling next-generation digital transformation.





In addition to the Agentic AI landscape, the AI Agents Market represents a broader ecosystem of intelligent digital entities designed to perceive, decide, and act autonomously within complex environments. Unlike traditional automation, AI agents adapt to dynamic contexts through reinforcement learning, natural language processing, and multi-agent collaboration.

Key applications include customer service chatbots, enterprise process automation, healthcare diagnostics, financial modeling, and tactical defense systems. Growing adoption is fueled by the rising demand for autonomous digital workers, hybrid human-AI collaboration, and integration with IoT and edge devices for real-time decision-making.

Regionally, North America leads the market due to strong digital infrastructure and major AI vendors, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by government-backed AI initiatives in China, India, and Japan.

The AI Agents Market complements the Agentic AI Market by highlighting the broader adoption of adaptive and goal-oriented agents across industries—enabling enterprises to achieve higher efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

Agentic AI Market Opportunity

What is an Opportunity for the Agentic AI Market?

As AI agents are integrated into the home, office, factory, and hospital systems, it does not have to be constantly attended by humans to operate smoothly. This type of combination can enable intelligent decision-making and autonomous execution of actions in the real world, such as energy management in smart buildings and high-precision diagnostics in healthcare. This improves the efficiency of operations, reduces human error, and generates new business models. The trend of smartening, adapting, and implementing AI agents in the real world suggests gigantic untapped opportunities in this field.

Agentic AI Market Key Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Agentic AI Market?

The agentic AI market is already expanding extremely rapidly, yet it is highly constrained, particularly regarding overdependence and job loss. The biggest fear is that the threat of job displacement is high because AI agents are already taking over knowledge-based and operational jobs that were once done by humans.

Mass retraining and workforce flexibility are cost-effective and managerial concerns for the firms. In addition to the workforce issues, the ethical challenges of algorithmic bias, fairness, and accountability threaten the credibility of individuals.

Agentic AI Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.25 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 7.55 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 66.88 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 199.05 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 43.84% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific (2025 to 2034) Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Application Domain, Technology Stack, End-User Industry, Deployment Mode, Intelligence Level, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Agentic AI Market Key Regional Analysis

How North America Dominated the Agentic AI Market?

North America dominated the agentic AI market in 2024, driven by its technological ecosystem and concentration of big AI-based companies. Significant advances in agentic AI solutions are transforming the financial, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications sectors, particularly through the automation of tasks or the detection of fraud, or personalized customer service.

Moreover, the constant investment in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, at the individual enterprise level, and at universities and colleges, continues to generate innovation. North America has become the agentic AI market leader globally due to the existing digital infrastructure and regulation-friendly landscapes that the region has created.

How Big is the U.S. Agentic AI Market?

The U.S. agentic AI market size is valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2025 and is projected rise from USD 3.50 billion in 2026 to USD 65.25 billion by 2034, representing a substantial CAGR of 44.10% from 2025 to 2034.

United States Agentic AI Market Trends:

➢ Key Industries & Applications

Agentic AI is increasingly adopted in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail, particularly for applications like automated customer service, claims processing, and supply chain optimization .

➢ Government Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Defense has selected companies like xAI, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI to support military tasks with AI, highlighting the government's commitment to integrating AI into national security .

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Agentic AI Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the rapid development of digital infrastructure and the positive attitude of the government toward the adoption of AI. China, India, and Japan are the first countries that invest in research, AI integration, and AI nationwide plans.

Major tech incumbents such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent are actively building agentic AI-based platforms and ecosystems that can support mass enterprise and consumer use. The regional start-ups are finding ways to capitalize on AI agents across different industries, such as healthcare, financial technologies, logistics, and creating smart cities, which is driving dynamic success.

India & China Agentic AI Market Trends:

➢ Government Strategy

The Chinese government aims to prevent "disorderly competition" in AI development, focusing on centralized planning to cultivate global corporate leaders while managing inefficiencies.

➢ Key Industries & Applications

Agentic AI is being utilized in healthcare, finance, and telecommunications, focusing on areas like automated diagnostics, fraud detection, and customer support.

➢ Strategic Collaborations

India is encouraged to enhance international cooperation in AI development, positioning itself as a significant global contributor in the AI landscape .

Agentic AI Market Segmentation Analysis

Application Analysis

Why did the Cognitive Agents Segment Dominate the Agentic AI Market?

The cognitive agents (virtual assistants & co-pilots) segment dominated the agentic AI market in 2024, due to their potential to make autonomous decisions that involve decision-making activities mostly handled by humans. They replicate human cognitive processes (e.g., reasoning, logic, data-driven problem-solving) they can act as trusted digital partners.



Cognitive agents help to save human workload, increase productivity, and accuracy in decision-making by automating routine and knowledge-intensive operations. They are highly flexible and can be implemented in other areas such as customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, and chain optimization.

The autonomous systems segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, because it can independently perform complex and dynamic tasks with minimal human supervision. Autonomous systems are capable of making real-time decisions, learning by experience, and evolving alongside the environment, an aspect that contributes heavily to efficiency in comparison to traditional automation. These systems are becoming used in industries including defense, health care, logistics, and manufacturing to control vital processes such as autonomous cars, robotic surgery, intelligent production lines, etc.

Technology Stack Analysis

Which Technology Stack Segment Held the Largest Share of the Agentic AI Market?

The learning & adaptation frameworks segment held the largest share in the agentic AI market in 2024. AI agents, with the aid of the most cutting-edge technologies, such as machine learning and deep learning, can adjust, predict, and self-correct with greater efficiency. They can be used in multiple fields like health care, financial services, logistics, as well as smart city infrastructure, where adaptability and cost are major advantages. This flexibility and extent of scaling make learning and adaptation systems one of the keystone technologies to creating trusted and working agentic AI systems across the world.

The planning & goal management engines segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period due to the growing need to automate complex workflows intelligently. With the help of these engines, the AI agents can prioritize tasks, optimize resources, and match actions to particular business goals to maximize the return on investment (ROI). These features enable AI systems to plan and organize tasks, and also dynamically adjust their strategies to changing goals and conditions. Enterprise automation, finance, and industrial operation industries are quickly embracing such engines to enhance decision-making and speed up the digital transformation.

End-Use Industry Analysis

How technology & software Segment Dominates the Agentic AI Market?

The technology & software segment dominated the agentic AI market in 2024. Software development is changing as agentic AI is automating major software development processes, including the generation of code, identifying bugs, optimization, and monitoring of the system. The sector also provides the underlying frameworks, platforms, and development spaces needed to construct, launch, and expand agentic AI systems, which only fortify its market dominance. In addition to efficiency, agentic AI opens the door to innovation by allowing businesses to develop novel types of business models and increase their service repertoires by incorporating different features in tandem with the changing needs of consumers.

The healthcare & life sciences segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, as the sector actively seeks to save costs, improve efficiency, and support the workforce. AI agents are being implemented to analyze medical imaging, provide individualized treatment plans, and offer real-time clinical decision support to ensure improved patient outcomes. As more organizations invest in digital health and more healthcare facilities and biotech companies start to use AI, healthcare and life sciences are the quickest growing opportunity in the agentic AI market.

Deployment Mode Analysis

Why did the Brand Outlets Segment hold the Largest Share of the Agentic AI Market?

The cloud-based agentic AI segment held the largest share in the Agentic AI Market in 2024, because it is scalable, flexible, and economical. Cloud-based platforms became more popular as enterprises started to implement agentic AI-based solutions without having to spend a lot of money on infrastructure. Also, the need to automate, predict analytics, and make decisions dynamically supported the adoption of clouds in finance, healthcare, retail, and IT services. It also enabled vendors to enhance security and compliance features to protect information and confidence.

The hybrid architectures segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This execution model will incorporate the benefits of on-premises infrastructure and cloud environment, allowing organizations to balance their performance and control, and scalability. Industries that work with sensitive data are especially attracted to hybrid models, including healthcare, government, and financial services, where regulatory compliance requires local control with the same flexibility provided by cloud systems. Hybrid solutions are becoming popular among businesses to maximize workloads, minimize latency, and minimize the risks involved in running a business.

Intelligence Level Analysis

How does the hybrid (BDI) agents segment dominate the agentic AI market?

The hybrid agents segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Belief-Desire-Intention (BDI) agents, which are also called hybrid agents, were the most popular category of agentic AI because they combine traditional programming with the flexibility of large language models (LLMs). This combination enables such hybrid agents to perform deterministic tasks like security checks, calculations, and protocol compliance with precision, and at the same time, respond to any situation contextually through the integration of LLM. The hybrid agent class has been the most popular segment, which has received adoption in most industries that require the presence of powerful yet adaptable AI-type solutions.

The deliberative agents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable period of 2025-2034. One such agent in supply chain management is that of predicting disruption and recommending the most ideal changes, but in finance, they can forecast the market state to make investment decisions. Likewise, deliberative agents can be used to help individuals plan their own treatment in healthcare and optimize energy consumption and resource allocation dynamically in a smart home. The advanced capabilities and stability of deliberative agents are driving their rapid uptake toward the highest level of agentic AI as businesses and consumers are seeking AI systems with long-term, goal-focused reasoning in the agentic AI market.

Agentic AI Market Top Companies

OpenAI

Anthropic

Google DeepMind

Microsoft

Amazon AWS (Bedrock / CodeWhisperer)

Meta AI

IBM Research (Watsonx Agents)

NVIDIA

Adept AI

Inflection AI

Reka AI

Cohere

Hugging Face

Mistral AI

Figure AI

Covariant

Sanctuary AI

Siemens (Agentic Industrial AI Systems)

Palantir Technologies

Runway ML

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Accenture launched the AI Refinery distiller agentic framework and SDKs, which offer a platform with enterprise-level features to developers. The solution allows the fast construction, implementation, and expansion of sophisticated AI agents in any industry.



In January 2025, Kore.ai introduced AI for Process, a no-code platform to transform enterprise automation. It enables organizations to build, execute, and operate custom AI agents on scale that comprehend context, make multi-faceted choices, and orchestrate agentic workflows.

Agentic AI Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Application Domain

Autonomous Systems Robotics Self-driving Vehicles Drones Others

Cognitive Agents Virtual Assistants (e.g., AI Co-Pilots) Autonomous Decision Support Tools Adaptive Learning Systems Others

Enterprise Process Agents AI for Business Process Automation Supply Chain Optimization Financial Modeling Agents Others

Scientific & Research Agents Drug Discovery Agents Materials Design AI Scientific Simulators Others



By Technology Stack

Planning and Goal Management Engines Reactive Planners Long-Term Planning Systems Others

Cognitive Architectures Symbolic-Connectionist Models Neuromorphic Architectures Modular Reasoning Systems Others

Autonomous Execution Platforms AI Agents for Multi-Agent Systems (MAS) Digital Twin-Integrated Agents Robotics OS with Agentic Capabilities Others

Learning and Adaptation Frameworks Reinforcement Learning Imitation Learning Self-Supervised Learning Others







By End-User Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Research Assistants Diagnostics & Workflow Agents Therapeutic Planning Agents

Finance & Banking Investment Decision Agents Risk & Fraud Detection Autonomous Compliance Tools Manufacturing & Logistics Autonomous Planning Agents Process Optimization Supply Chain Agents

Defense & Aerospace Tactical Decision-Making Agents Reconnaissance & Surveillance AI

Technology & Software AI Development Platforms Autonomous Coding Agents Copilot Tools

Education & Training Adaptive Learning Agents Personal Tutoring Systems

Others Smart Cities Retail & eCommerce Agriculture & Environment



By Deployment Mode

On-Premises Agentic Systems

Cloud-Based Agentic AI

Hybrid Architectures





By Intelligence Level

Reactive Agents

Deliberative Agents

Hybrid (BDI – Belief-Desire-Intention) Agents



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

