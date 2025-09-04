Porsche demonstrates inductive charging at IAA

Atlanta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inductive charging has simplified the use of the mobile phone: simply place the smartphone in a charging cradle and the energy flows. Porsche intends to begin offering this user-friendly technology for electric cars as well: The new, all-electric Cayenne will be the first Porsche model that can be ordered with the optional inductive charging floor plate as an option. A prototype with fluorescent paint demonstrates the innovative technology at the 2025 IAA Mobility in Munich. The world premiere of the new Cayenne Electric is planned for the end of 2025.

"Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility," says Porsche Board Member for Development Michael Steiner. "We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

For those customers wishing to take advantage of inductive charging at home the new Cayenne Electric will be the first model that can be ordered with optional Porsche Wireless Charging receiver unit located in the underbody of the vehicle between the front wheels. Porsche will be the first car manufacturer to bring an 11 kW charging system with a “one-box” base plate for battery-electric vehicles to markets. One-Box means that all components, aside from the supply cable, are contained within the floor plate - there is no need to install a wall box or control unit. To initiate the charging process, the Cayenne only has to be parked above the floor plate. The contactless transfer of energy between the two charging units takes place over a distance of roughly four to six inches. To make this possible, the Cayenne reduces the ride height automatically. The base plate has a motion detector and foreign object detection. The charging process is automatically interrupted if interference is detected.

Porsche Wireless Charging will be also integrated into the My Porsche app, so that charging processes can be tracked. A special view in the Surround View parking function makes it easier to maneuver the Cayenne to the optimal charging position. As soon as the parking position above the floor plate is reached and the parking brake is activated, the charging process begins. Customers don't need to do anything else. Convenience functions familiar from AC charging, such as departure timer with cabin preconditioning, are also available for wireless charging.

Porsche Wireless Charging will initially launch in Europe in 2026. Other markets around the world will follow.

Conspicuously camouflaged prototype with fluorescent paint:

At its first official appearances in the UK, the Cayenne caused a stir with an eye-catching wrap. The IAA show car in Munich is now equipped with a very similarly designed, innovative fluorescent paint. As soon as electricity flows, an exciting body image with brightly colored surfaces is created: Style Porsche designed the dynamic camouflage pattern. Individual paint sections are deliberately left out and remain dark. Five color tones, from blue to violet, can be controlled in a targeted manner.

The innovative coating is made up of over 25 extremely thin layers. These include conductive primers, electrode and insulating layers as well as the actual electroluminescent material with color pigments. Under alternating voltage, it emits light.

The innovative prototype will be on display for the first time at the IAA MOBILITY. This will take place from September 9-14, 2025 in Munich.

