Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Projected to Attain USD 1.82 Billion by 2032 on Account of Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments and Rising Lifestyle-Related Factors – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow to USD 1.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market contributed over USD 340 million in 2024, which is projected to reach USD 520 million by 2032 at 5.33% CAGR.

Market growth is being driven by the increased incidence of hemorrhoids due to the growing number of people living sedentary lifestyles, aging populations and diet. Rising prevalence of target diseases, Promotion of early treatment, availability of minimally invasive treatments and development in outpatient care technology is also propelling demand.





Market Overview

Hemorrhoids (piles) are a common problem that afflicts millions of individuals worldwide, and are thought to affect between 4–5% of individuals as a persistent problem at any specific time. There is a growing trend in the patient population to have more limited therapy, including rubber band ligation, infrared coagulation, and sclerotherapy, to reduce recovery and cost.

Hospitals and specialty clinics are focusing on advanced anoscopy devices and laser treatment systems to offer better treatment to the patients. The trend toward office-based procedures has motivated the industry to develop portable treatment systems and better pain control.

Segment Analysis

By Product

The creams and ointments sector has the most proportion of the market for treating hemorrhoids since they are easy to use, do not require surgery, and are widely available over the counter. These topical treatments let patients take care of their symptoms at home without needing to see a doctor, which makes them quite popular for mild to moderate instances. Also, their wide range of formulations, from calming gels to medicinal ointments, meets the needs of different patients, which makes them more likely to be used.

Band ligators, on the other hand, are becoming the fastest-growing product segment as they offer a treatment option for internal hemorrhoids that is minimally invasive and very effective. This means that healthcare providers can do procedures quickly and with little pain for the patient, which is making them more popular.

By End-Use

Hospitals and clinics represent the dominant end-use sector in the hemorrhoid treatment market, as these settings offer specialized care, professional supervision, and access to advanced treatment options. Patients with severe or complicated cases are primarily treated in these professional environments, ensuring safety and efficacy. On the other hand, the over-the-counter (OTC) products sector is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising trend of self-care and home-based management of minor hemorrhoid issues. Increasing consumer awareness, coupled with easier accessibility of OTC creams, gels, and wipes, has significantly expanded the adoption of these self-administered treatments across diverse populations.

Regional Insights

North America Dominates Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Segment

North America holds a leading position in the global hemorrhoids treatment market, capturing a substantial share due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and widespread awareness about hemorrhoidal conditions. The region benefits from the presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies that drive innovation and ensure the availability of diverse treatment options, including over-the-counter (OTC) products, prescription medications, and minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, high patient awareness, strong insurance coverage, and well-developed medical facilities enable timely diagnosis and treatment, reinforcing market growth.

The Asia Pacific hemorrhoids treatment market is poised for rapid growth, fueled by rising urbanization, increasing healthcare awareness, and a large patient population with constrained access to advanced medical facilities. The growing prevalence of hemorrhoidal disorders, combined with an expanding middle-class population seeking accessible and effective solutions, drives demand for both OTC treatments and advanced medical procedures. Technological advancements in minimally invasive therapies and surgical interventions are further enhancing treatment options in the region.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Medtronic launches new LigaSure™ system to improve energy usage when performing procedures in the office setting.

December 2024: Boston Scientific introduced an infrared coagulation platform that including real-time temperature monitoring.

November 2024: Privi Medical secured Series B funding to increase distribution of its portable cryotherapy devices in the U.S. and Asia.

October 2024: Cook Medical reached agreements with leading hospital systems to standardize rubber band ligation practices.

Statistical Insights & Trends

60–70% of patients with hemorrhoids are effectively treated with nonsurgical methods.

Treatments are expected to be more than 65% outpatient-based by 2032.

The international OTC hemorrhoids medicine segment is projected to grow at 6.8% CAGR due to the rising penetration of self-medication adoption.

The U.S. market for anorectal disorders spending is over USD 800 million per year, indicating strong demand for novel solutions.

Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.13 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.82 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Treatment Type [Pharmacological Treatments [Laxatives, NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Local Anesthetics, Herbals, Others (e.g., flavonoids, vasoconstrictors, astringents)], Non-Surgical Procedures [Rubber Band Ligation, Sclerotherapy, Infrared Coagulation, Cryotherapy], Surgical Procedures [Hemorrhoidectomy, Stapled Hemorrhoidopexy]]



• By Route of Administration [Oral, Topical, Rectal]



• By Type [Internal Hemorrhoids, External Hemorrhoids]



• By Distribution Channel [Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies] Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

