Procedureflow Appoints Sarah Jeanneault as Vice President of Marketing

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procedureflow, a leading provider of knowledge management software, today announced the appointment of Sarah Jeanneault as Vice President of Marketing. Sarah brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth-focused strategies across marketing, product, sales, and customer experience.





Throughout her career, Sarah has built and scaled customer-centric ecosystems that drive revenue, strengthen engagement, and increase long-term value. She has guided teams across startups and enterprises, delivering multi-million-dollar growth and successfully exiting two fintech ventures. Her leadership encompasses brand strategy, customer support, product development and full-funnel acquisition campaigns, consistently driving measurable results.

“I am excited to join Procedureflow and contribute to its mission of empowering human-AI collaboration by delivering trusted knowledge,” said Sarah Jeanneault, Vice President of Marketing at Procedureflow. “Organizations today are facing increased complexity, and I believe trusted knowledge is the foundation for providing exceptional customer support. I look forward to building on the company’s momentum and expanding its impact across industries.”

Procedureflow enables organizations to simplify complex processes by turning text-heavy documents into intuitive, visual guides. With built-in process automation, crowdsourcing, version control, and performance insights, the platform eliminates inefficiencies, reduces errors, and ensures consistency across teams. Organizations can centralize their knowledge in a single source of truth, making it accurate, compliant, and always easy to navigate.

As organizations prepare for a future shaped by AI and automation, Procedureflow provides the governance and structure required to ensure technology delivers reliable outcomes. By creating a foundation of trusted knowledge, organizations can improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and equip both employees and AI with the right information to deliver exceptional customer support every time.

Daniella Degrace, CEO of Procedureflow, commented on the appointment: “Sarah’s extensive expertise in scaling growth strategies and building impactful brands makes her an excellent addition to our leadership team. Her customer-first approach and proven ability to turn strategy into meaningful outcomes align perfectly with our mission to change how organizations approach knowledge management. We are confident that her leadership will strengthen our market presence and accelerate our growth trajectory.”

With the addition of Jeanneault to its executive team, Procedureflow is well-positioned to advance its mission and continue delivering innovative solutions to help organizations manage knowledge effectively and meet the evolving needs of their customers.

About Procedureflow

Procedureflow turns text-heavy processes into easy-to-follow visual guides that remain accurate, collaborative, and compliant. Give your team trusted knowledge they can navigate with confidence and count on to deliver exceptional service.

