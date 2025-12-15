Procedureflow Announces NiCE CXone Integration to Deliver Real-Time Visual Guidance for Contact Center Agents

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procedureflow, the intelligent knowledge management platform, today announced its integration with NiCE CXone that embeds real-time, step-by-step visual guidance directly into the agent desktop. By bringing governed visual processes into the tools agents already use, contact centers can reduce average handle time (AHT), see a drop in escalations, and deliver more consistent customer experiences across every channel.





Industry analysts reinforce the impact of strong knowledge practices on CX. As Forrester notes, “One of the top three drivers of customer service success is agent knowledge.” [1]



In today’s contact centers, knowledge is often fragmented across disconnected systems and long, text-heavy documents. Industry research shows that 50% of executives say critical knowledge is still siloed, and 55% point to data quality as a top challenge leaving agents and decision-makers spending over 15 minutes just to find information or complete routine tasks.[2] Visual diagramming and guided workflows are emerging as keyways to shorten training cycles and improve agent performance for both new hires and existing staff.

The new Procedureflow + NiCE CXone integration is designed to address these challenges head-on. NiCE provides the AI-enabled agent desktop and real-time context, while Procedureflow delivers governed visual guidance together they put the right process in front of the right agent at the right moment. NiCE’s AI monitors the conversation, analyzes sentiment, and identifies intent (for example, a customer reporting a lost credit card), then presents a short summary and a direct link to the relevant Procedureflow guide, which walks the agent through every step to ensure an accurate resolution.

The Procedureflow x NiCE CXone integration helps contact centers overcome:

Fragmented, siloed knowledge across multiple systems

Long training cycles and slow time to proficiency

Inconsistent processes, compliance risk, and higher handling times



“Partnering with NiCE allows us to offer agents additional tools and insights to better serve customers,” said Dan Keddy, VP Partner Sales and Channel Management at Procedureflow. “By integrating Procedureflow with NiCE CXone, we’re giving agents a single visual source of truth inside the desktop they already use, so they can ramp faster, reduce escalations, and handle complex calls with accurate information.”



About Procedureflow

Procedureflow is the intelligent knowledge foundation built for today's AI-enabled service organizations. By structuring knowledge into governed and guided process workflows, it gives both agents and AI the context they need to deliver accurate, compliant answers every time. With unified omnichannel support, deep visibility into process performance, and an approach designed for real operational resilience, Procedureflow helps organizations build the trustworthy knowledge infrastructure required to scale AI with confidence and drive exceptional customer experiences

