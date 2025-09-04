Science 37 and Catalent Announce Partnership Enabling Universal Access to Clinical Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , the leader in expanding patient access to clinical trials, and Catalent ®, a global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development and supply, announced a strategic partnership redefining how investigational medicinal products (IMPs) are delivered directly to patients’ homes for clinical research.

Through this collaboration, Catalent supports Science 37’s Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site model by providing reliable, efficient shipping and logistics services for study medications, ensuring rapid and secure delivery of IMPs across geographies and enabling patients to participate in clinical research from the comfort of their homes, regardless of their location.

“Catalent’s expertise in direct-to-patient logistics is a key enabler of our mission to expand access to clinical trials,” said Tyler Van Horn, CEO at Science 37. “By removing geographic barriers, we’re not only reaching more diverse patient populations, we’re also driving faster enrollment and generating high-quality data that helps bring treatments to market sooner.”

Science 37 and Catalent have partnered to refine the IMP supply chain for at-home trial participation and visit execution. Across 17 studies, Catalent and Science 37's partnership enrolled nearly 1,700 patients by bringing clinical trials directly into the home, enrolling an average 26% of the total study population in a single Direct-to-Patient Site, with 9 patients enrolled per month or the equivalent of more than 15 brick-and-mortar locations in each instance. To date, the partnership has delivered over 6,400 shipments to study participants.

This integrated solution offers sponsors an end-to-end clinical trial site under a single contract and budget, streamlining operations, improving enrollment speed and retention rates, and expanding access to underserved and geographically dispersed populations.

“Our partnership with Science 37 transforms the clinical trial experience, bringing research directly to participants while preserving the rigor and efficiency on which sponsors rely,” said Ricky Hopson, President, Clinical and Specialty Services, and Chief of Staff at Catalent. “Together, we’re advancing a more inclusive and patient-centered future for clinical research, without compromising precision or quality.”

To learn more about how Science 37 and Catalent are transforming clinical research, visit www.science37.com and www.catalent.com .

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) whose mission is to develop, manufacture, and supply products that help people live better and healthier lives. Catalent is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service to pharma, biotech, and consumer health customers, supporting product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply. With time-tested experience in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent supports the acceleration of development programs and the launch of more than a hundred new products every year. Powered by thousands of scientists and technicians and the latest technology platforms at more than 40 global sites, Catalent supplies billions of doses of life-enhancing and life-saving treatments for patients annually.

For more information, visit www.catalent.com .

About Science 37

Science 37 accelerates clinical research by expanding patient access to trials, leading to faster approvals and better health outcomes for all. Our solutions empower life sciences companies to reach diverse populations beyond traditional means of conducting clinical research. To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com .

To view studies that Science 37 is actively recruiting for, please visit https://studies.science37.com/current-studies .

