electroCore Partners with iHeartRadio and Former New York Jets Star Linebacker Greg Buttle to Champion Better Sleep and Stress Relief

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today its partnership with Greg Buttle, former New York Jets linebacker and NFL star, to help raise awareness of Truvaga™ Plus, the Company’s next-generation handheld vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) device designed to promote calm, clarity, and better sleep.

As a standout NFL player and respected sports broadcaster, Mr. Buttle knows firsthand the critical role that rest, recovery, and mental focus play in performance both on and off the field. By teaming up with electroCore, Mr. Buttle will share how Truvaga’s innovative, drug-free technology enables users to relax, recharge, and improve sleep quality in sessions that last just two minutes each.

“As an NFL linebacker, I had to be sharp, fast, and ready to hit every play. But you can’t bring that energy if you’re dragging from a bad night’s sleep. That’s why I use Truvaga. Just two minutes with this handheld device calms my body, quiets my mind, and sets me up for real rest, so I wake up recharged and ready to go,” said Greg Buttle. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with electroCore. This device has been a game-changer for me, helping me get the restorative sleep I need.”

Truvaga is a portable, easy-to-use wellness device that gently stimulates the vagus nerve, helping the body shift out of “fight or flight” mode into a state of balance. Backed by over 20 years of research in bioelectronic medicine, the technology is designed to naturally support stress management, relaxation, and deeper sleep without medication or drug-like side effects.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg Buttle to the Truvaga family,” said Kelly Benning, Senior Vice President of Truvaga at electroCore. “Greg’s leadership, credibility, and commitment to wellness and overall performance make him an ideal partner as we continue our mission making vagus nerve stimulation accessible to anyone seeking a natural way to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better.”

The partnership includes a series of radio spots and digital campaigns designed to engage fans, highlight the importance of stress management, and showcase Truvaga’s role in achieving peak wellness.

Made in the USA and backed by more than 20 years of research in bioelectronic medicine, Truvaga offers a natural approach to stress relief, clarity, and better sleep. For more information on Truvaga and to try it risk-free, visit www.Truvaga.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About Truvaga Plus

Truvaga Plus is a revolutionary handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes the company’s proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better. Truvaga Plus is intended for general health and wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent any disease.

For more information, please visit www.truvaga.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results from partnering with iHeartRadio and Greg Buttle, the benefits of Truvaga Plus, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

