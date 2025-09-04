Elutia Selected to Exhibit EluPro™ Antibiotic Eluting BioEnvelope at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it has been selected to exhibit the EluPro™ Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange (“Vizient”). Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Innovative Technology Exchange on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 in Las Vegas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

As the first and only FDA-cleared antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope designed for use with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and neurostimulators, EluPro combines a natural biologic scaffold with antibiotics that elute over time. This dual approach promotes healthy tissue regeneration while delivering antimicrobial protection directly to the surgical site. Its soft, conforming biologic material offers excellent handling and allows for easy insertion of the CIED, enhancing procedural efficiency and the standard of care.

“We are thrilled to showcase EluPro with healthcare leaders at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Dr. Kimberly Mulligan, GM and VP of Elutia’s Cardiovascular Division. “EluPro is a prime example of how innovation can transform patient care by addressing critical post-surgical complications like infection, migration, and erosion. We look forward to demonstrating how this first-of-its-kind technology can help hospitals improve patient safety and deliver clinical and economic value.”

“The Innovative Technology Exchange fosters a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to interact with products and services that have the potential to impact the healthcare industry and improve clinical care or the business model of organizations,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to invite Elutia to the Exchange.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,700 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

To learn more, visit www.elutia.com/products/elupro/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, any statements we make regarding the market reception of EluPro, including the timing and anticipated success thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to successfully commercialize, market and sell our EluPro product; our ability to obtain regulatory approval or other marketing authorizations by the FDA and comparable foreign authorities for our products and product candidates, including our next-generation drug-eluting biomatrix pipeline; our ability to raise capital in the amounts and at the times needed, and on acceptable terms; our ability to manage our substantial indebtedness and other obligations, such as our revenue interest obligation to Ligand Pharmaceuticals, including our ability to negotiate waivers or similar accommodations as needed; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the risk of product liability claims and our ability to obtain or maintain adequate product liability insurance; our ability to defend against the various lawsuits and claims related to our recalled FiberCel and other viable bone matrix products and avoid a material adverse financial consequence from those lawsuits and claims; our ability to prevail in lawsuits and claims seeking indemnity, contribution and insurance coverage for FiberCel and other viable bone matrix product liabilities; the continued and future acceptance of our products by the medical community; our ability to enhance our products, expand our product indications and develop, acquire and commercialize additional product offerings; our dependence on our commercial partners and independent sales agents to generate a substantial portion of our net sales; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers and manufacturers, which, in certain cases are exclusive suppliers for products essential to our business; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the November 2023 sale of our Orthobiologics business; physician awareness of the distinctive characteristics, benefits, safety, clinical efficacy and cost-effectiveness of our products; our ability to compete against other companies, most of which have longer operating histories, more established products and/or greater resources than we do; pricing pressure as a result of cost-containment efforts of our customers, purchasing groups, third-party payors and governmental organizations that could adversely affect our sales and profitability; our ability to obtain, maintain and adequately protect our intellectual property rights; and other important factors which can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of Elutia’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Elutia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Elutia’s other filings with the SEC, including Elutia’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of Elutia’s website at https://investors.elutia.com. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made by Elutia in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, Elutia expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.