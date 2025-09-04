Sharp introduces the MultiSync® PN-E Series Displays. Essential performance. Ideal for Education, Corporate and Digital Signage Applications

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation in commercial display technology — the MultiSync® PN-E Series, designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses, educators, and industry leaders across the country.

From dynamic corporate boardrooms to high-impact retail environments, the PN-E Series offers a versatile lineup of seven screen sizes — 32", 43", 50", 55", 65", 75" and 86" — delivering brilliant UHD 3840x2160 resolution (Full HD for 32"), 350 nits’ brightness, and anti-glare high haze panels for crisp, clear visuals.

Built for seamless integration and maximum adaptability, the PN-E Series supports landscape, portrait, and tilt installations, features multiple input options including dual HDMI 2.0, USB-C, and an integrated media player, and operates reliably 16 hours a day, 7 days a week. Its robust metal bezel design and three-year limited commercial warranty make it a dependable choice for both small-scale deployments and enterprise-wide rollouts.

Across industries, the PN-E Series’ technical advancements enable more impactful, tailored experiences. In corporate settings, crisp UHD visuals and wide connectivity options enhance presentations and lobby signage. In retail, vivid, glare-resistant screens ensure promotions stand out, even in brightly lit environments. In education, reliable 16/7 operation and multiple mounting options allow for always-visible learning tools. For hospitality, the robust design, consistent brightness, and easy integration support real-time information delivery that keeps audiences informed and engaged.

“The MultiSync® PN-E Series is designed for today’s essential display communication needs, combining exceptional clarity, adaptability, and effortless integration,” said David Oyagi, Category Business Manager, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

With support for both Sharp and NEC legacy control protocols, the PN-E Series ensures scalability for existing infrastructures while giving system integrators the flexibility to innovate. These displays are purpose-built for a wide range of sectors, including corporate, retail, education, transportation, and hospitality — wherever visual communication needs to inform, engage, and inspire.

To learn more about Sharp’s visual solutions, please visit www.sharp.ca.

About SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd.

SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of SHARP Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of business solutions and consumer electronics. Our consumer products include state-of-the-art home appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and air purifiers, designed to elevate daily living. For businesses, we offer advanced office solutions including multifunction printers, professional displays, and interactive touchscreens that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SHARP Electronics of Canada Ltd. strives to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our innovative products and solutions are designed to improve efficiency and productivity, enhancing the quality of life. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33093db9-6d4e-4978-a364-1891b746284f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77a6a4b9-73d6-4064-8195-22a31f34bfea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93d2f002-7f26-4153-8bea-37f36c71e392