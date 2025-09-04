Aeries Technology Announces Major Expansion Plans in India and Mexico, Adding 500 New Roles to Support Global Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced ambitious growth plans to expand its talent footprint across India and Mexico.

Coming on the heels of record quarterly earnings, Aeries will add more than 500 new roles in India over the next 12 months, spanning technology, artificial intelligence, finance, and other functional areas. To accommodate this expansion, the company will open additional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. In parallel, Aeries will continue to scale its Mexico operations, with Guadalajara emerging as a key hub for nearshore delivery.

“Our strong financial performance gives us the confidence to accelerate investment in top-tier talent and next-generation capabilities,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. “This expansion reflects the demand we’re seeing from private-equity sponsors and their portfolio companies for AI-driven, scalable execution models. India and Mexico are critical to our strategy, enabling us to deliver resilient, innovation-driven GCCs that support global clients around the clock.”

The expansion strategy reinforces Aeries’ positioning as a partner of choice for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, delivering integrated solutions across AI, technology services, and digital transformation. By scaling in India and Mexico, Aeries is advancing its long-term vision of building a diverse, world-class workforce aligned with evolving client needs.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.