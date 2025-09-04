Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to Participate in Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference 2025

AMSTERDAM, September 4, 2025 – Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EDT at Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference 2025.

To watch the live session, visit the following Company Webcast link:

https://stellantis.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-09-11_fireside-chat

Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website (www.stellantis.com). For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

