SIOS Technology Named Among the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that it has been named the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina list for the sixth consecutive year. The annual program, created by SC Biz News in partnership with the Best Companies Group, honors workplaces that demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees and communities. Winners were recognized at a celebration event on Monday, August 25, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The headquarters of SIOS’ research and development facility as well as its professional services and support departments are located at the M. Bert Storey Engineering and Innovation Center at the University of South Carolina’s College of Engineering and Computing in Columbia. In addition to its campus partnerships, SIOS is an active contributor to the greater Columbia community, with employees participating in local initiatives and collaborating closely with the University of South Carolina’s Computer Science Department.

“We are honored to once again be named among the Best Places to Work in South Carolina,” said Nobu Kita, Chairman, President and CEO of SIOS Technology. “This recognition is a reflection of our employees’ passion and dedication. At SIOS, we strive to foster a culture where innovation and teamwork thrive, while also supporting the local community that we are so proud to call home.”

“Congratulations to all Best Places to Work in South Carolina honorees,” said Jason Thomas, executive editor of SC Biz News. “The energy was palpable at Monday’s celebration event, which is an apt metaphor for the spirit behind South Carolina’s thriving economy, of which all Best Places to Work honorees play a vital role.”

SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions have become the gold star standard for protecting critical Windows and Linux applications such as SQL Server, SAP HANA, and Oracle across cloud, hybrid cloud and datacenter environments from downtime and disasters.

